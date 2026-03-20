Were you notified that your Personal Information may have been compromised by the Complete Payroll Solutions Data Incident? You may be eligible for benefits from a Class Action Settlement.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding Dunn, et al., v. Complete Payroll Solutions, LLC, Case No. 1:25-cv-30045. A settlement has been reached with Complete Payroll Solutions, LLC (the "Defendant") in a class action lawsuit about a data incident that involved unauthorized access to the Defendant's network on or around March 10, 2024, and potentially impacted personal information (the "Data Incident"). The Defendant denies any wrongdoing.

Am I included? The Settlement Class consists of all Persons who were sent a notice from the Defendant regarding potential impact from the Data Incident discovered by the Defendant on or around March 10, 2024, or otherwise determined to have potentially had their personal information impacted by the Data Incident. This is a closed Class. If you do not receive notice, it is very likely that you are not in the Class. Any claim filed by non-Class members will be rejected.

What does the Settlement provide? If approved by the Court, the Defendant will pay up to $2,600,000 to resolve the lawsuit. After deducting court-approved attorneys' fees and expenses, the Service Award payments, and Settlement administrative expenses, the balance will be used to provide payments to Settlement benefits. Settlement Class Members may file a Claim Form to receive payments for (i) Documented Monetary Losses (up to $5,000 for unreimbursed losses and expenses) and/ or (ii) Pro Rata Cash Payment (estimated at $100, amount to be adjusted based on the total number of valid claims filed). Settlement Class Members may also choose to receive three (3) years of Credit Monitoring.

How do I get the Settlement Class Member Benefits? To get benefits from the Settlement, you must file a Claim Form online by 11:59 p.m. ET at www.CPSSettlement.com or print a Claim Form from the website and mail it to the address on the form postmarked by June 18, 2026.

What are my other options? If you do nothing, you will not receive any Settlement benefits, you will remain a member of the Settlement Class and you will give up your rights to sue the Defendant for the claims resolved by this Settlement. If you do not want any Settlement benefits, but you want to keep your right to sue the Defendant for the claims resolved by this Settlement you must exclude yourself from the Settlement Class (called "opting out"). If you do not opt out, you may object to the Settlement and ask the Court for permission to speak at the Final Fairness Hearing. The Opt-Out and Objection deadline is May 19, 2026.

The Court's Final Fairness Hearing. The Court will hold a hearing on June 25, 2026, to decide whether to approve the Settlement, up to $866,666.67 in attorneys' fees plus reasonable litigation costs and $2,500 Service Award payments to each of the seven Class Representatives. You or your lawyer may attend the hearing at your own expense.

For more information or to update your address: visit www.CPSSettlement.com for complete details about the Settlement and instructions on how to act on your rights and options. You may also call 1-833-447-9925 for more information.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration