Werner Celebrates award-winning year in 2023 for Company and Product Innovation

ITASCA, Ill., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner the leading access equipment specialist, announced today that 2023 was a historical year for industry awards for the Werner brand. Recently introduced products, including the Werner ProForm harness and Fiberglass Stepladders were recognized for their innovation and safety. These and other new products contributed to WernerCo being recognized as a Best Workplace for Innovators from the prestigious Fast Company, a business magazine known for featuring pioneering companies that are positively impacting society.

"We strive to create the most progressive work environment that supports innovation and collaboration at its core," said Brian Kagen, President, Safe Access at WernerCo. "We've been working on many of these product innovations for years and appreciate the recognition of delivering the best and safest solutions for our customers."

With a heritage of manufacturing and best practices, WernerCo was recognized for its product leadership, company culture, and acknowledged as a preferred supplier of the year. WernerCo and the Werner brand, received several awards in 2023, including:

Fast Company recognized WernerCo as a Best Workplaces for Innovators. WernerCo was selected based on the company's innovation in product development, jobsite safety initiatives and workplace culture.

recognized WernerCo as a Best Workplaces for Innovators. WernerCo was selected based on the company's innovation in product development, jobsite safety initiatives and workplace culture. Occupational Health & Safety honored two new products from Werner in 2023. The annual Industrial Hygiene Awards program honors outstanding product development of health and safety manufacturers whose products improve industrial hygiene and selected the Werner ProForm harness as the best in the ergonomics category.

honored two new products from Werner in 2023. The annual Industrial Hygiene Awards program honors outstanding product development of health and safety manufacturers whose products improve industrial hygiene and selected the Werner ProForm harness as the best in the ergonomics category. Occupational Health & Safety also recognized the Werner NXT1A Series Fiberglass Stepladders as an outstanding new product of the year that improves workplace safety and won in the High Visibility products category.

also recognized the Werner NXT1A Series Fiberglass Stepladders as an outstanding new product of the year that improves workplace safety and won in the High Visibility products category. Construction Equipment featured the Werner ProForm harness as a top new 100 product of 2023. The ProForm harness appeared in the December 2023 issue and the product was selected for its innovative SwitchPoint technology, which provides simple and fast "Chair in the Air" activation in the event of a fall for professionals working at height. The publication recognized Werner as a manufacturer who is investing in research and development to provide greater productivity, efficiency and safety for its users.

featured the Werner ProForm harness as a top new 100 product of 2023. The ProForm harness appeared in the issue and the product was selected for its innovative SwitchPoint technology, which provides simple and fast "Chair in the Air" activation in the event of a fall for professionals working at height. The publication recognized Werner as a manufacturer who is investing in research and development to provide greater productivity, efficiency and safety for its users. The Hardware & Building Supply Dealer (HBS) selected the Werner NXT1A Fiberglass Step Ladder as a Golden Hammer Award winner. The award honors the best-of-the-best products of home improvement and will be featured in the March 2024 issue.

selected the Werner NXT1A Fiberglass Step Ladder as a Award winner. The award honors the best-of-the-best products of home improvement and will be featured in the issue. NSC Safety Congress & Expo , in partnership with Safety+Health Magazine, awarded the Werner R3 Concrete Anchor as a "Best in Show" in this year's Product Showcase Awards.

, in partnership with Magazine, awarded the Werner R3 Concrete Anchor as a "Best in Show" in this year's Product Showcase Awards. Evergreen Supply Network recognized WernerCo as a preferred manufacturing supplier of the year. In addition to the manufacturing distinction, WernerCo's Chad Lingerfelt , Director of Training, Jobsite Safety and Security, was the recipient of the George A. Sheatz Excellence in Education award.

These awards showcase an outstanding year of results as WernerCo continues the company's commitment to create, design and launch groundbreaking products that protect the lives and livelihoods of construction and trade professionals.

