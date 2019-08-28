Werner Ladder Teams Up With the American Football Coaches Association and Coach To Cure MD Program This Fall

GREENVILLE, Pa., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and manufacturer of a complete line of climbing products and fall protection equipment, announces their new partnership with the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) as the title sponsor of the Werner Ladder AFCA FBS National and Regional Coach of the Year awards. In addition, Werner is also the 2019 Presenting Sponsor of the 12th annual Coach To Cure MD (CTCMD) program, including CTCMD Day which takes place on Saturday, September 28.

"Football is a team sport, and it takes an entire community of players, coaches and fans to achieve success," said Stacy Gardella, Vice President of Brand Marketing at WernerCo. "Teams also rely on hardworking professionals behind the scenes who help prepare for game time by painting stadiums, changing lights and installing signage. Werner is thrilled to celebrate these unsung heroes and partner with the AFCA to recognize the coaches who make a difference throughout the football season."

Werner is the first ever Presenting Sponsor of the Coach To Cure MD campaign, which partners with the AFCA annually in hopes of raising awareness and finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne). Werner's partnerships with the AFCA and the Coach To Cure MD initiative is the latest in the company's sports affiliation programs. This fall, Werner's participation will execute a suite of marketing activations throughout the month of September in support of Coach To Cure MD month.

Connecting with Coaches, Fans and End-Users

Werner's sponsorship of AFCA and CTCMD is part of its 'Step Up Your Game' campaign, encouraging individuals to achieve new heights of success in their personal and professional projects. Traditionally, fall football corresponds with a busy season for both trade professionals and homeowners as they take on winterization projects, remodeling, and holiday decorating. Werner's football sponsorship allows the company to connect with everyone from painters to electricians and contractors who work behind the scenes to get the stadiums ready for each game, along with all of the fans who rely on Werner products for their versatility, adaptability and quality. As an industry leader with a global reach, Werner continues to support athletic programs that help connect with end-users in a non-traditional way and recognize the hard-working individuals who take part in America's most popular pastimes.

"We are thrilled to have Werner Ladder's support for this year's campaign," said AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry. "Werner products are always an important component of getting the football field prepped for each season, so working together is a natural partnership. It's an incredible opportunity to celebrate the coaches who are using their platform to make a difference and all of the people who help make football a true community."

ABOUT WERNER

Werner, a WernerCo brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, WERNERCO provides a full line of climbing equipment that's engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All WernerCo products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com.

About the AFCA

The AFCA was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. The AFCA was formed, in part, to "maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession" and to "provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football."

About COACH TO CURE MD (CTCMD)

Coach To Cure MD is a partnership between the AFCA and PPMD. In 2008 the AFCA adopted PPMD's Coach To Cure MD program as one of their charity efforts. One reason the AFCA was drawn to Coach To Cure MD was because of the unique parallels between Duchenne, a disorder which robs young men of precious muscle strength and college football, a game where young men are at the peak of their muscle strength.

ABOUT Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy

Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) is the largest most comprehensive nonprofit organization in the United States focused on finding a cure for Duchenne—our mission is to end Duchenne.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org and follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Angie Maddox, Seed Factory, 404-996-4041; angie@seedatl.com

SOURCE Werner

Related Links

http://www.wernerladder.com

