WERNER Marks 10 Years of Leadership with National Ladder Safety Month in Partnership with the American Ladder Institute

WERNER Expands National Safety Training with New Videos, Courses, and Jobsite Resources

ITASCA, Ill., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WERNER®, the global leader in ladders and manufacturer of advanced climbing and fall protection products, marks its tenth consecutive year advancing ladder safety nationwide in partnership with the American Ladder Institute (ALI). WERNER has applied engineering rigor, product testing, and jobsite research to design climbing equipment built to meet a higher standard in safety. Observed each March, National Ladder Safety Month is a nationwide effort to address ladder-related risks through education and training. According to CDC/NIOSH data, more than 500,000 people are treated for ladder-related injuries each year in the United States, and more than 300 ladder-related deaths occur annually. American Ladder Institute's mission is to ensure every person who climbs, at home or at work, has the training and knowledge to do so safely.

Recognized nationally by ALI, Ladder Safety Month challenges employers and users to reassess safety practices, reinforce training protocols, and strengthen work-at-height standards. As a safety-driven manufacturer, WERNER translates field research, product testing, and regulatory insight into practical training, on-site education, and digital safety resources used across jobsites nationwide.

"Safety is a shared responsibility across every worksite," said Amanda Henson, Vice President of Marketing at WERNER. "Every ladder user must be trained on proper selection, inspection, setup, and climbing practices. Our engineering and technical teams design products and training programs based on real-world jobsite data and rigorous testing. March reinforces the message, but our commitment to education and prevention drives our work year-round."

March Webinar Series: National Focus on Safer Climbing Practices

In support of the 2026 campaign, the ALI March webinar series will focus on one of five key themes each week:

Week One: Choosing the Right Ladder

Week Two: Check Before You Climb

Week Three: Set It Up Safely

Week Four: Climb Safely, Work Safely

Week Five: Safe Steps with Step Stools

WERNER will host a webinar entitled "Climb Safely, Work Safely" on Tuesday, March 24 at 11:00 a.m. EST. The session will address the behaviors and decisions that prevent falls, including overreaching risks, proper body positioning, safe transitions on and off ladders, and the use of accessories such as levelers and stabilizers to improve footing and reduce movement on uneven surfaces.

National Safety Training, Resources and Jobsite Engagement

WERNER provides a range of national and local training courses to meet workers where they are, on jobsites, in training environments, and online. A culture grounded in safety reduces incidents and protects workers on every jobsite. Consistent reinforcement of safe behaviors strengthens accountability and reduces preventable incidents.

Expanded March Safety activations and resources include:

Access Ladder Safety Month training and safety resources by visiting wernerco.com/safety.

ABOUT WERNER®

WERNER, a ProDriven Global Brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, WERNER provides a full line of climbing equipment that is engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All WERNER products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit wernerladder.com.

ABOUT PRODRIVEN GLOBAL BRANDS

ProDriven Global Brands is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of industrial, construction and automotive equipment designed for professional users. The company's growth is driven by its strong, healthy and admired brands focused on innovation and continuous improvement. For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.prodrivenbrands.com.

