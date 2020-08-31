Werner Plans To Train Thousands Through Virtual and In-Person Safety Trainings in Support of Annual Safety Stand-Down Initiative

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and manufacturer of a complete line of climbing products and fall protection equipment, will train thousands of workers across the country in support of the Occupational Safety & Health Administration's (OSHA) National Safety Stand-Down initiative. This year, with a different type of safety in mind, Werner will lead ladder safety and fall protection training sessions both virtually and in-person. Construction professionals will also be able to access free Fall Protection and Ladder Safety courses online, as well as download an all-new Climbing Handbook designed to help users with ladder selection and how to use ladders safely.

"We may be known for ladders and fall protection equipment, but our commitment to safety doesn't end when our users' boots touch the ground," said WernerCo National Safety Training Manager, Chad Lingerfelt. "This fall, we'll continue to train thousands of construction pros, whether it's at a responsible distance in-person or through virtual online sessions. Our focus remains on the health, well-being and productivity of the professionals we serve."

SAFETY STAND-DOWN: IMPACTFUL SAFETY TRAINING IN AN UNUSUAL TIME

OSHA's Safety Stand-Down is a voluntary event that encourages employers to take some time to focus on key hazards in the construction industry and how end-users can prevent falls, injuries and fatalities. This year, the agency's official Safety Stand-Down week is September 14-18, but Werner's focus on training and support will be featured the entire month.

Throughout the month of September, the WernerCo Jobsite Safety & Security Team (JSS) will lead Safety Stand-Down training events, both online and in-person. Trainings will focus on Fall Protection and Ladder Safety basics but can be customized to fit specific jobsite needs. As part of the JSS team's tailored training approach, new material will be available this year that covers product cleaning and care related to COVID-19 along with robust Fall Protection training in the critical area of Leading Edge (LE) safety.

The JSS team will be able to conduct trainings in-person, the traditional format for the past several years, or virtually in a live, interactive online experience. Whether construction pros participate in either type of training, or complete one of Werner's online training courses, users will receive a certificate for Fall Protection and Ladder Safety that can be used for employer insurance purposes as well as shared with the jobsite safety director.

Employers interested in accessing a higher standard of safety training this September can sign up for an in-person or virtual training session with a Werner JSS pro on the Werner website. These 30-minute sessions will be full of best practices for keeping employees safe. From choosing the right ladder for the job to understanding ladder inspection and fall protection guidelines, users will walk away with safe climbing habits. Users can also visit Werner's comprehensive training website to take further courses to earn certificates and download the new Climbing Handbook.

ABOUT WERNER

Werner, a WernerCo brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, Werner provides a full line of climbing equipment that is engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All Werner products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Clara McDowell, WernerCo., 630-919-6085; [email protected]

Angie Maddox, Seed Factory, 404-996-4041; [email protected]

SOURCE Werner

Related Links

https://www.wernerco.com/us

