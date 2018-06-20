Werner Recalls Aluminum Ladders Due to Fall Hazard

Name of Product: Multi-Purpose Telescoping Aluminum Ladders

Hazard: The ladders can break while in use, posing a fall hazard to the user.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ladders and return the ladder to the store of purchase to receive a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Werner toll-free at 888-523-3370 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customercare@wernerladder.com or online at www.wernerco.com and click on "News, Events & Recalls" located at the top of the page.

Recall Details

Units: About 78,000

Description:

This recall involves five models of aluminum telescoping ladders that can be used in five different positions (twin step ladder, stairway step ladder, extension ladder, wall ladder and as two scaffold bases). The date code is stamped on the inside of the outer leg of the ladder, beneath the bottom step. The model number is printed on a label located on the side of the ladder rail. The recalled ladders have a load capacity of 375 lbs.

Model Number Date Codes Ladder Size MT-IAA-13A 121744XX or 011844XX 13 feet MT-IAA-17A 17 feet MT-IAA-22A 22 feet MT-IAA-26 26 feet MT-IAA-26A 26 feet

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of a ladder breaking while in use, resulting in one injury to the left side and elbow of the consumer.

Sold At: Home Depot and Lowe's stores nationwide from April 2018 through May 2018 for between $180 and $275.

Importer: Werner Co, of Greenville, Pa.

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/werner-recalls-aluminum-ladders-due-to-fall-hazard-300669561.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

