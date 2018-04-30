Werner to Train 25,000 Construction Professionals During Month of May

According to the United States Department of Labor, in 2016, the leading cause of work deaths in the construction industry was due to falls from elevation. Out of the 991 total deaths in construction, 384 accounted for falls.1

"This is Werner's third year in supporting OSHA to raise awareness regarding the risks associated with working at heights," said Chris Filardi, VP of Marketing for WernerCo. These hands-on trainings will provide thousands of construction professionals with real-life workplace scenarios and continue the discussion of safety at the jobsite."

National Safety Events: OSHA Certification and Free Werner Trainings

During the month of May, the Werner End User Specialists (EUS team) will lead more than 200 Safety Stand-Down training events across the country. A Safety Stand-Down is a voluntary event for employers to talk about safety and raise awareness in an effort to stop fall fatalities and injuries in construction. These hands-on trainings included ladder inspections, fall protection equipment inspections, harness adjustment trainings, fall protection tripod training sessions and more.

Once the trainings have been completed, professionals are able to download their OSHA Safety Stand Down Certificate of Participation, which can be shared with their safety director.

Each person that submits their information for a certificate, will automatically be entered to win a free ladder safety or fall protection training. Werner will be giving away a total of 6 trainings in 2018, one every month starting in June. Participants will also have the opportunity to register to win a new Werner ProForm™ high performance harness, the only immediate post-fall relief harness.

As in previous years, for those who are not able to attend one of Werner's training events, users can visit www.wernerstanddown.com to take a free online course, register for a free onsite training or review comprehensive literature and other safety resources.

As part of the Safety Stand-Down initiative, Werner and OSHA are asking everyone to help spread the safety message. As part of the dedicated efforts, Werner will sponsor all morning drive times for ESPN radio shows, specifically Golic and Wingo, from May 3-4 and May 7-11. To join the conversation, use the hashtag #StandDown4Safety or visit https://www.osha.gov/StopFallsStandDown to learn more.

ABOUT WERNER

WERNER, a WernerCo brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, step stools, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, WERNER provides a full line of climbing equipment that's engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All WERNER products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit http://us.wernerco.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. Its portfolio of industry leading brands include WERNER®, KNAACK®, WEATHER GUARD®, Zarges®, Youngman®, BoSS®, Centaure®, Duarib®, Haemmerlin® and Bailey®. WernerCo has manufacturing, warehousing, sales, distribution and office facilities in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Mexico, Philippines, Vietnam and the United Kingdom. WernerCo's international headquarters are in Schaffhausen, Switzerland and its US headquarters are in Greenville, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.wernerworldwide.com.

