Werther's Original® Announces Its Newest Seasonal Offering, Caramel Apple Hard Candies, Alongside Returning Fan Favorite LTOs

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Werther's Original , one of America's most beloved caramel brands, is introducing limited-edition Caramel Apple Hard Candies to its seasonal Harvest Line, which also features returning fan-favorites like Pumpkin Spice and Maple Crème. All six limited-edition seasonal flavors are now available for purchase nationwide while supplies last.

"We're delighted to bring back five cherished caramel candies from our fall Harvest Line and to launch our new Caramel Apple Hard Candies right in time for the cozy fall and winter months," said Kevin Carro, Director of Marketing at Werther's Original. "These seasons are ideal for gathering and indulgent sweets, so we've created treats perfect for the whole family."

The new Caramel Apple Hard Candy marries Werther's beloved smooth, creamy, caramel with a delightful swirl of tart, crisp, caramel dipped apples dressed in the brand's iconic golden wrapper. Made with real butter and fresh cream, the result is a perfect blend of smooth and creamy caramel and crisp apple notes, creating a festive treat that captures the taste of fall and caramel indulgence in every piece.

The new flavor launches alongside the return of Werther's limited-edition Harvest Line — available nationwide at Walmart and other national retailers — which includes:

The Werther's Original Caramel Apple Hard Candy joins Werther's portfolio of timeless, creamy and delicious caramels. The brand is also a driver of growth to the caramel category as a result of its most popular product innovations — Maple Crème Soft Caramel — which hold a spot as one of the six limited-edition portfolio products.

The all-new Caramel Apple Hard Candies and the full Harvest Line are now available in stores nationwide, including Walmart, Albertsons, CVS, and HEB at an SRP of $4.09 - $6.99. Additional Werther's Original candies can be purchased nationwide. To learn more about Werther's Originals, visit werthers-original.us, or follow the brand on Instagram ( @werthersoriginalus ) and Facebook ( @Werther'sOriginals ).

ABOUT WERTHER'S ORIGINAL

Candy-maker Gustav Nebel first introduced his delicious, iconic caramel recipe in 1909 in the small European village of Werther, Germany. Using only the best ingredients — real butter, fresh cream, white and brown sugars, a pinch of salt and a lot of time — he created a treasure worthy of being wrapped in gold and named the candy Werther's Original in honor of his village. Crafting this smooth, creamy caramel became a family tradition handed down through generations.Character Count: 0

Today, Werther's Original comes in many varieties, from hard, chewy, soft, creamy filled, sugar free and caramel popcorn to caramel flavor combinations including apple, coffee, cocoa and vanilla. With global headquarters in Germany and U.S. headquarters in Chicago, people all around the world enjoy the unique taste of Werther's Original. For more information, visit www.Werthers-Original.us, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

