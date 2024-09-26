WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend upon Its Perpetual Preferred Stock

WHEELING, W.Va., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.75% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock") (Nasdaq: WSBCP). The declared cash dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock is for the period from August 15, 2024, up to, but excluding November 15, 2024. The declared cash dividend equates to $0.421875 per depositary share, or $16.875 per share of the Series A Preferred Stock outstanding. The cash dividend is payable on November 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2024.

