Wesco Leads the Way in Finance Transformation with the Genpact AP Suite

Global distribution leader enhances accounts payable accuracy and efficiency, builds real-time visibility across finance operations with Genpact's agentic solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company, today announced that Wesco, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions, has modernized its accounts payable (AP) operations with the Genpact AP Suite.

"Wesco's results demonstrate how agentic AI, paired with deep process expertise in accounts payable, can unify complex, multi-ERP environments and deliver rapid, measurable outcomes," said Anil Nanduru, Global Business Leader, High Tech & Manufacturing, and Consumer & Healthcare, Genpact. "By simplifying to one platform and automating the end-to-end AP process with pre-trained, outcome-oriented AI agents, Wesco is improving accuracy, accelerating cycle times, and elevating the supplier experience while creating a scalable foundation for continued innovation."

Wesco's partnership with Genpact began four years ago to reimagine the finance function, including an overhaul of its AP process. Since then, Genpact has helped Wesco standardize and automate AP workflows on a unified platform, strengthening supplier and customer relationships while lowering costs and saving time.

"Through iterative development and continuous improvement with Genpact by our side, we've reached a point where 40% of our more than 3 million annual invoices are processed with zero human intervention," said David Schulz, Chief Financial Officer, Wesco. "With Genpact's combination of deep process expertise and cutting-edge technology, we've delivered a best-in-class finance solution that lowers costs, saves time, and enhances supplier relationships."

By adopting the full Genpact AP Suite, including specialized AI agents for data extraction, exception handling, duplication detection, and helpdesk support, Wesco has reduced manual workloads, improved invoice extraction accuracy, and gained real-time visibility into process health through advanced dashboards.

"Wesco's transformation shows that Accounts Payable is no longer just a back-office function—it's becoming the front line for enterprise AI," said Saurabh Gupta, President, HFS Research. "The Genpact AP Suite brings the HFS vision of 'services as software' to life, where deep process expertise and AI-driven agents unify fragmented multi-ERP environments into one intelligent solution. The result is not only faster, touchless AP, but also the foundation for real-time visibility and agility across the finance enterprise."

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Wesco (NYSE: WCC) generated approximately $22 billion in annual sales in 2024. It operates more than 700 sites across nearly 50 countries, and serves a broad base of commercial, industrial, education, government, technology, telecommunications, and utility customers.

For more information about the agentic AI-powered Genpact AP Suite, click here.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Sue Martenson

Genpact Media Relations

978-905-9582

[email protected]

Santina Balestreire

Wesco Corporate Communications

412-537-2438

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact