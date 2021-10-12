West Cary Group Appoints Account Expert Darren Foot as First Chief Client Officer

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Cary Group, a minority-owned marketing, advertising and technology firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, has hired Darren Foot as its first Chief Client Officer. In this newly established position, he will further amplify the Account Management team's expertise as strategic business partners to their clients. His appointment reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to ensure that it is consistently providing effective leadership and delivering strong business outcomes for its rapidly growing client roster.

"In modern marketing, the head of account management role has evolved," said Moses Foster, President and CEO of West Cary Group. "They now have the responsibility of serving as both inspirational agency leaders and indispensable consulting partners. At our firm, they also must share our enthusiasm for analytics so that we continue to ask the right questions and find the right solutions for our clients. And they absolutely have to know how to activate the entire digital ecosystem to drive business forward. There is no person more qualified to fulfill these duties than Darren, and we're thrilled to have him aboard."

Foot brings more than 25 years of experience to West Cary Group. He possesses a dynamic skill set, having served at a wide range of communications firms, from independent, creatively driven ad agencies to global digital marketing and technology powerhouses like Digitas. He has helped improve outcomes and elevate some of the world's best-known brands, including Oreo, HUMMER, British Airways, Tic Tac and Bank of America.

"I'm excited to jump in at West Cary Group and put the whole of my expertise to work," said Foot. "I got my start as a direct marketer, so I recognize the necessity of making every marketing dollar work as hard as possible. I understand the strategies behind crafting resonant emotional marketing campaigns that shape consumer behavior and powerful digital experiences that inspire consumers, drive engagement and deliver impact.

"What's more, I'm eager to nurture our account team's overwhelming talent and passion to be the best version of themselves personally so that they can be the best partners to our clients professionally."

About West Cary Group

West Cary Group is a full-service minority-owned advertising, marketing, technology and communications agency founded in 2007 by Moses Foster. The firm specializes in merging award-winning creative with rigorous data analysis to create marketing campaigns with truly measurable outcomes. West Cary Group's capabilities include digital advertising and media, mobile application design and development, web design and development, brand marketing and advertising, and direct response marketing.

SOURCE West Cary Group