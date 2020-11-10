West Cary Group Named a Digital Agency of Record for American Water Homeowner Services

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West Cary Group, a black-owned, full-service marketing communications and technology firm in Richmond, Virginia, has been named the digital marketing agency of record for American Water's Homeowner Services division. The agency will be responsible for branding, digital marketing strategy, media strategy and buying, creative, and account management for American Water Resources (AWR) and Pivotal Home Solutions (PHS).

"West Cary Group is thrilled to collaborate with American Water Homeowner Services," said Moses Foster, president and CEO of West Cary Group. "It's an exciting opportunity to lead digital strategy from end to end. We're looking forward to applying our expertise in digital media and content marketing to craft rich experiences for consumers and drive ROI for our client."

American Water Homeowner Services is a market-based division of American Water, the largest and most geographically diverse publicly traded water and wastewater service provider in the U.S. AWR and PHS help protect homeowners from the unexpected by offering protection programs to homeowners in 43 states plus Washington, D.C., servicing nearly 3 million home warranty contracts.

"We're excited about this partnership with American Water Homeowner Services," added Cindi Privott, group account director at West Cary Group. "Service line protection plans and home warranties safeguard what for most people is their biggest and most important investment: their home. It's important to make a difference in this space, perhaps now more than ever."

"We are thrilled to be working with West Cary Group," said Doug Brand, vice president of American Water Homeowner Services. "They value diversity and have a proven digital skill set. They understand our mission of protecting every homeowner and we feel that their expertise will help get us one step closer to our goal."

About West Cary Group

West Cary Group is a full-service marketing communications and technology firm founded in 2007 by Moses Foster. The firm specializes in merging award-winning creative with rigorous data analysis to create marketing campaigns with truly measurable outcomes. West Cary Group's capabilities include digital advertising and media, mobile application design and development, web design and development, brand marketing and advertising, and direct response marketing. For more information about the agency, visit westcarygroup.com.

About Homeowner Services

American Water's Homeowner Services division offers affordable protection programs across several subsidiaries, including American Water Resources and Pivotal Home Solutions, among others. These programs protect homes and homeowners from top to bottom, inside and out, including water and sewer lines, plumbing and electrical systems, HVAC maintenance and installation, and appliance repairs. Homeowner Services' businesses are over 1.5 million customers strong thanks to relationships with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection and the Orlando Utilities Commission, reaching 43 states and Washington, D.C. The customer-facing businesses within Homeowner Services have A+ ratings from the Better Business Bureau. More information about Homeowner Services' product and service offerings can be found at yourhomesolutions.com and awrusa.com.

