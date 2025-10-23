WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK EXPANDS SAN LUIS OBISPO TEAM WITH NEW REGIONAL PRESIDENT AND RELATIONSHIP MANAGER

Osterbauer and Elmerick join the Bank's trusted, community-focused team in San Luis Obispo: Thomas Anderson, regional manager; Chad Bringe and Steven Diaz, relationship managers; Donna Milne, deposit relationship manager; Mark Willey, business banking officer; Robert Rojas, SBA portfolio manager; and Kerri Herrmann, Christine Moreno and Daniel Murillo, branch operations. The expanded team brings unmatched expertise in San Luis Obispo County and Central Coast industries along with a shared commitment to delivering exceptional client experience and customized financial solutions.

Osterbauer brings more than 20 years of banking leadership, with a distinguished career in agribusiness and commercial lending across California's Central Coast. Most recently, he served as managing director and senior vice president at Rabo Agrifinance, where he managed agricultural loan portfolios from Salinas to Oxnard. His previous roles include regional president at Mission Bank, executive vice president (EVP) and regional president at Pacific Premier Bank and EVP chief lending officer at Heritage Oaks Bank. Osterbauer's history of community engagement includes board roles with MUST Charities, Western Growers Association and California Polytechnic State University's Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Elmerick's extensive experience includes a strong background in client management and advisory and business banking. She most recently served as vice president and relationship manager at Rabo Agrifinance where she focused on portfolio management, tailored lending solutions and strategic financial guidance. Elmerick also previously held leadership roles at Mission Bank and Pacific Premier Bank, where she led business banking operations, managed commercial relationships and directed human resources and talent acquisition initiatives.

"Rob and Deanna are valuable additions to West Coast Community Bank and our San Luis Obispo team with their deep understanding of the Central Coast's business landscape," said Angelo DeBernardo, executive vice president and chief lending officer. "Our team members share a commitment to the San Luis Obispo community as well as the local businesses and organizations that create a vibrant, thriving place to live, work and play."

"I am proud to join a bank that shares my passion for supporting the Central Coast's agricultural and business communities," said Rob Osterbauer. "Together, we'll continue building meaningful relationships and delivering financial solutions that help our clients reach their goals and contribute to the success of local businesses."

ABOUT WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK

Founded in 2004, West Coast Community Bank (formerly Santa Cruz County Bank and its division, 1st Capital Bank) is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. with branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, King City, Monterey, Salinas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. West Coast Community Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley. As a full-service bank, West Coast Community Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, West Coast Community Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local nonprofit organizations. Visit wccb.com for more information.

SOURCE West Coast Community Bank