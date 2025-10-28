WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK HIRES NATALIE STICKLER AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, DIRECTOR OF BRANCH BANKING

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Community Bank (WCCB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Natalie Stickler as senior vice president and director of branch banking. In this role, Stickler will lead the Bank's branch management and operations across its four-county service area of Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. She maintains her office at the Bank's location in Monterey, Calif.

Natalie Stickler, SVP, Director of Branch Banking

"Natalie's deep expertise in client experience, employee development and community involvement aligns perfectly with our values and vision," said Mark Gouvion, executive vice president and chief operations officer. "We're thrilled to welcome her to our team and look forward to the impact she will make."

Stickler brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the banking industry. Most recently, she served as district manager and vice president at Wells Fargo, where she led a network of 15 branches and more than 120 employees, consistently delivered strong business results and cultivated high-performing teams. Stickler has demonstrated a commitment to employee engagement and leadership development as well as to designing training programs that empower teams and elevate performance.

"I am excited to join West Coast Community Bank and contribute to a community-minded organization that values people, performance and purpose," said Stickler. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to deliver exceptional service and drive meaningful growth."

Stickler serves on the board of the Carmel Foundation.

ABOUT WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK

Founded in 2004, West Coast Community Bank (formerly Santa Cruz County Bank and its division, 1st Capital Bank) is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. with branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, King City, Monterey, Salinas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. West Coast Community Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley. As a full-service bank, West Coast Community Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, West Coast Community Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local nonprofit organizations. Visit wccb.com for more information.

