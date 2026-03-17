WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK HIRES JEFFREY L. JAVITS AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Community Bank (WCCB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey L. Javits as senior vice president and chief information security officer (CISO). Javits brings more than two decades of experience in banking and finance technology, privacy, information security, regulation and compliance.

As CISO, Javits will oversee the Bank's information security programs, client asset protection, data integrity maintenance, regulatory compliance and cyber threat risk mitigation.

Jeff Javits, SVP Chief Information Security Officer, West Coast Community Bank

"Jeff's leadership and experience in information security in the finance and banking industry make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Krista Snelling, WCCB chairman and chief executive officer. "His expertise in new technologies supports the Bank's commitment to maintaining the safety of our clients' personal and financial information and the security of our banking systems as we serve a growing client base."

Javits most recently served as virtual CISO for a utility software startup in San Francisco, where he wrote AI-related policies and implemented security programs. He also served as executive vice president, chief information officer and corporate security officer at Heritage Bank of Commerce, held executive roles at Fremont Bank, and spent more than a decade in technology and information security at Wells Fargo Bank.

"I am excited to join a financial institution that embraces technology and security as key elements to delivering personal, exceptional client service," said Javits. "I look forward to working with the talented team at West Coast Community Bank."

ABOUT WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK

Founded in 2004, West Coast Community Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. with branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, King City, Monterey, Salinas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. West Coast Community Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley. As a full-service bank, West Coast Community Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, West Coast Community Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local nonprofit organizations. Visit wccb.com for more information.

SOURCE West Coast Community Bank