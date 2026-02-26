WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK TO OPEN FULL-SERVICE BRANCH IN DOWNTOWN SAN JOSE

"A move to Downtown San Jose enables us to deepen our presence in one of the most economically dynamic cities in the country," said Emily Ruvalcaba, senior vice president and Silicon Valley regional president for WCCB and immediate past chair of San Jose Downtown Association. "I have seen firsthand the amazing energy, innovation and community spirit that define our downtown, and the Bank's new location gives us the visibility, accessibility and facilities we need to support the region's entrepreneurs, property owners and business leaders."

Krista Snelling, West Coast Community Bank chairman and chief executive officer, added, "Establishing a branch in Downtown San Jose reflects our long‑term commitment to serving the innovation‑driven communities of Silicon Valley and the Central Coast. With an experienced team and expanded workspace for our bankers, as well as significant lending capacity and competitive deposit services, we are uniquely positioned to support the evolving financial needs of growing companies across the region."

In addition to retail banking services, the San Jose branch will provide collaborative workspaces for more than 35 bankers in asset-based lending, commercial lending, eBanking, finance, information security, treasury management and underwriting.

"West Coast Community Bank was looking for greater visibility and access to talent, and they found it in Downtown San Jose," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. "We're thrilled to welcome one of California's top-rated banks to its new home and hope WCCB enjoys the two years of free parking and zero business tax that the City offers new downtown office dwellers."

"On behalf of the San Jose Downtown Association, we are grateful West Coast Community Bank is choosing to invest in both physical and human capital with this new office in Downtown San Jose," said Brian Kurtz, CEO of San Jose Downtown Association. "They join a growing number of businesses that recognize the value of a central address and the momentum behind our shared vision for the Downtown. West Coast Community Bank is a valued community partner, and we look forward to welcoming their team to the neighborhood."

The Bank's Cupertino, Calif. branch at 19240 Stevens Creek Boulevard will close permanently at noon on Tuesday, June 30. Affected clients will be notified by mail and branch signage posted within the appropriate regulatory timelines. The Stevens Creek Boulevard site of the Cupertino branch has been purchased for redevelopment.

ABOUT WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK

Founded in 2004, West Coast Community Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. with branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, King City, Monterey, Salinas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. West Coast Community Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley. As a full-service bank, West Coast Community Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, West Coast Community Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local nonprofit organizations. Visit wccb.com for more information.

