WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK HIRES MICHAEL MANNING AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, DIRECTOR OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Community Bank (WCCB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Manning as director of information technology (IT). In this role, Manning will lead the Bank's daily IT operations, strategic initiatives and security efforts across its four-county service area of Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. He maintains his office at the Bank's 75 River Street location in Santa Cruz, Calif.

Michael Manning, SVP Director of IT

"Michael has a track record of leading complex IT operations with a strong emphasis on security, reliability and operational excellence," said Matthew March, executive vice president and chief information officer. "His expertise will be a tremendous asset as we continue to enhance our systems, protect our clients and support the Bank's strategic growth."

Most recently, Manning served as SVP of IT at Sunwest Bank, headquartered in Sandy, Utah, where he spearheaded rapid IT and security modernization, directed IT operations and network management and advised on governance, risk management and compliance. His prior leadership experience includes executive and senior roles with STG Consulting, Zions Bancorp and Rio Tinto.

"I am honored to join West Coast Community Bank in this important role," said Manning. "We share a commitment to efficiency, security and innovation. I look forward to collaborating with the Bank's talented IT team to advance these priorities."

ABOUT WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK

Founded in 2004, West Coast Community Bank (formerly Santa Cruz County Bank and its division, 1st Capital Bank) is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. with branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, King City, Monterey, Salinas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. West Coast Community Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley. As a full-service bank, West Coast Community Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, West Coast Community Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local nonprofit organizations. Visit wccb.com for more information.

SOURCE West Coast Community Bank