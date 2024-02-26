West Coast Design Firm Carrier Johnson + Culture Opens New East Coast Office in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Architecture, Interiors, Landscape, and Planning firm Carrier Johnson + Culture (CJ+C) is celebrating the official opening of its newest location in Atlanta this March. CJ+C has been rapidly growing from its San Diego roots, first expanding to Los Angeles, then to Seattle, bolstering its presence in the Pacific Northwest. Their Atlanta office opening marks their expansion to the East Coast and is the next major move in their nationwide growth.

Since its founding in 1977, CJ+C has built a successful reputation as a leading multidisciplinary design firm and a reliable collaborator for top-tier developers and civic institutions. Expanding into Atlanta reflects the firm's passion for shaping diverse urban environments. As Atlanta and its neighboring areas are experiencing an influx of investment and development opportunities, Carrier Johnson is excited to play a part in the city's evolution. The firm's co-president Claudia Escala stated, "We see a lot of potential in the entire Sunbelt region as cities there are becoming ever more attractive cultural destinations and places to live and work. The investment currently going into Southeastern cities will lead to many creative opportunities over the next several years."

To lead the opening of their new office, CJ+C has strategically co-located its Firmwide Head of Design and Design Principal Luca Maffey and its Director of Interiors and Managing Principal Craig Anderchak. Both Maffey and Anderchak have lived in Atlanta for many years and completed several high-profile projects in the city; some are currently in design and/or construction. Anderchak believes, "Atlanta's evolution continues as one of the fastest growing and most dynamic and diverse cultural centers and business hubs in the United States. Everyone wants to be in Atlanta! The influx of corporate clients coming to our fine city from all over the country has allowed the design industry to flourish. I am excited to represent CJ + C with locations on both coasts to better service our clients."

Anderchak specializes in creating modern, sophisticated and high-performance corporate workplaces nationally.

Maffey, whose role includes crafting and steering the firm's creative vision and helping them break into new markets, believes that Atlanta is the ideal next step for Carrier Johnson. "This city has experienced constant growth for several years, attracting people from other regions in the US as well as foreign companies, making it the perfect place for new ideas to grow and turn into realities. Carrier Johnson's experience and design approach is perfectly positioned to enhance Atlanta's ongoing development."

Carrier Johnson + Culture's Atlanta office is located in the Coda Building at 756 West Peachtree Street NW, 4th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30308.

