WEST CONTRA COSTA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT TEAMSTERS WIN STRONG CONTRACT, END STRIKE

Teamsters Secure Wage Increases and Fully Employer-Paid Medical Care

RICHMOND, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 856 at the West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) have voted 98 percent to ratify a new contract that protects and rewards 1,400 workers, ending a two-day strike. The three-year agreement includes significant wage increases, fully employer-paid Teamsters health care, and key language improvements.

"Teamsters at West Contract Costa Unified School District worked hard to secure an agreement that delivers real gains and honors their labor," said Peter Finn, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 856 and Director of the Teamsters Public Services and Health Care Division. "We achieved 100 percent employer-paid Teamsters health care, higher wages, and restrictions on wasteful outsourcing of work that protects Teamsters jobs."

The 1,400 WCCUSD Teamsters that work in a variety of jobs such as administrative, building maintenance, custodial, food service, and classroom support at more than 50 school district campuses returned to work Dec. 8 after a tentative agreement was reached.

"When we organized with the Teamsters, one of our primary goals was to get fully covered medical," said utility worker and shop steward Gary Abeyta. "This historic contract delivers that result and I couldn't be prouder to be a Teamster."

Teamsters Local 856 is a growing union of over 20,000 working people throughout Northern California. For more information, visit teamsters856.org.

Contact:

Matt Finnegan, (707) 462-1524

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 856