West-MEC Expands Workforce Development with New Southeast Campus Opening in July 2026

By Dr. Scott Spurgeon, Superintendent, West-MEC

PHOENIX, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This July 2026, West-MEC will open the doors to its new Southeast Campus, expanding career and technical education opportunities in one of Arizona's fastest-growing regions. Located near Thomas Road and Loop 101, the campus represents West-MEC's continued commitment to preparing students for high-demand career fields aligned with Arizona's workforce needs.

Dr. Scott Spurgeon, West-MEC Superintendent

As economic growth accelerates throughout Maricopa County and across the state, demand for a highly skilled workforce continues to rise. The Southeast Campus expands access to high-quality career training for students in surrounding communities while helping reduce travel barriers for families across the region. Positioned within a major growth corridor, the campus strengthens West-MEC's ability to connect students with workforce opportunities aligned to Arizona's evolving economy.

Designed for high school juniors and seniors, the Southeast Campus will become the largest campus in the West-MEC district, reflecting both rising student interest and growing industry demand for career-ready graduates. At opening, students will have access to programs in Advanced Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence, IT Security, Medical Assisting, Physical Therapy, and Welding Technology, all fields critical to Arizona's economic future.

These programs were developed alongside industry leaders, including VIA Resort, Rummel Construction, Pueblo Modigent, Amkor, TSMC, and Banner Health, to ensure students graduate with skills aligned to real workforce needs. West-MEC's approach emphasizes hands-on learning in environments that mirror professional workplaces, allowing students to build technical expertise while also developing leadership, communication, and professionalism, skills essential for long-term career success.

The results of this model extend far beyond the classroom. West-MEC students earned more than 9,000 industry-recognized credentials last year, and over 500 graduates transitioned directly into the workforce. During the same period, West-MEC generated more than $100 million in economic impact.

By expanding access to career training and strengthening partnerships with industry leaders, the Southeast Campus will further accelerate workforce development for growing industries across the region in the years ahead.

More than a new building, the Southeast Campus reflects West-MEC's continued investment in students, workforce readiness, and the future of Arizona's economy.

Media Contact:

Dr. Scott Spurgeon

623-738-0000

[email protected]

SOURCE West-MEC