West Michigan Students Celebrate 2019 National Blue Ribbon School Designation During Special Assembly

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard work and an ongoing dedication to achieving academic excellence are paying off for one Holland-area charter school. Eagle Crest Charter Academy, a free public charter school, managed by National Heritage Academies, today held a student celebration assembly after being named a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.

The ceremony featured a presentation by NHA CEO Brian Britton, along with a student address by Eagle Crest Principal Louise Moore. The school's mascot also made an appearance and students were given commemorative t-shirts to wear throughout the day. The assembly concluded by setting off colorful confetti canons.

"I am overwhelmed with excitement and pride," said Eagle Crest Principal Louise Moore. "Our students and teachers strive daily for academic excellence, and to close achievement gaps, so to see their hard work and dedication recognized is a very special honor."

Eagle Crest is one of eight elementary schools across Michigan to receive this distinction in 2019 out of 362 schools nationwide. The school was identified as an Exemplary High Performing School, which means they are among the state's highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally recognized tests.

To wrap up celebrations, several representatives from the school will attend the national awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 14 and 15, hosted by the Secretary and U.S. Department of Education.

Over the past 18 years since its founding, Eagle Crest has built a strong foundation of academic success, making major strides recently. In the 2018-19 school year, Eagle Crest outperformed its local district on the state test, and in the same year, also outperformed the state. Additionally, for the past six years, Eagle Crest has outperformed its local district.

This year marks the 37th year that the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has recognized over 9,000 schools across the country. Public and non-public schools are eligible for the award and may be nominated once within five years.

About Eagle Crest Charter Academy:

Eagle Crest Charter Academy, managed by National Heritage Academies, is a free public charter school serving students in kindergarten- through eighth-grade in the Holland area. For more information, visit eaglecrestcharteracademy.org.

