West Michigan Transport is in High-Growth Mode with Turvo's Collaborative TMS

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo Inc . ("Turvo" or "the Company"), provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, today announces its strategic partnership with West Michigan Transport. The Midwest logistics leader chose Turvo to scale faster through technology to empower a more efficient, digitally armed logistics workforce.

West Michigan Transport

West Michigan Transport is a technology-forward freight brokerage with offices in Michigan and expansive logistics services throughout the Midwest. It specializes in expedited, dry van, LTL, refrigerated transport, and drayage. The company has aggressive plans to drive down costs and triple in size over the next three years.

After vetting several transportation management systems (TMS), it was Turvo's recognition for innovation in freight tech that stood out and aligned with West Michigan Transport's goals for accelerated growth and digital transformation.

West Michigan Transport's Executive Vice President of Customer Sales, Austin Pierson, says, "We looked at other TMS platforms — Turvo's technology and user experience cannot be matched. The Turvo team's domain knowledge and expertise, customer service, guided training through Turvo Academy, and rapid onboarding made our decision easy."

With Turvo TMS and Collaboration Cloud, West Michigan Transport is able to grow faster with less overhead. Less headcount is required for tasks that can be automated, such as track-and-trace, carrier matching, and providing customers with 100% visibility on shipments.

"We have preferred carriers we use on many lanes and Turvo's carrier groupings digitally match them without the need for back-and-forth phone calls and emails. It allows us to focus on growing our business," says Pierson.

West Michigan Transport was living in multiple systems. Turvo's underlying collaborative platform and cloud technology bring their entire supply chain together, significantly elevating the experience for all users.

"West Michigan Transport is well-positioned to set a new industry standard and deliver a superior customer experience across their supply chain for shippers, carriers, and employees," emphasized Billy Sarracino, CEO of Turvo. "Turvo provides a differentiated user interface and empowers organizations to drive sustained growth."

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaborative Transportation Management System (TMS) application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo Collaboration Cloud connects freight brokers, 3PLs, shippers, and carriers to unite supply chain ecosystems, delivering outstanding customer experiences, real-time collaboration, and accelerated growth. The technology unifies internal and external systems, providing one end-to-end solution that streamlines operations, enhances analytics, and automates business processes while eliminating redundant manual tasks. Turvo's customers include some of the world's largest Fortune 500 logistics service providers and shippers as well as small to mid-sized freight brokers. Turvo is based in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)

