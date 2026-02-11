West Monroe Earns Multiple Recognitions in Vault's 2026 Consulting Rankings

Firm named one of Vault's Most Prestigious Consulting Firms, a Top Energy and a Top IT Strategy Consulting Firm

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, today announced it has been named to three of Vault's 2026 consulting rankings: Most Prestigious Consulting Firms, Top Energy Consulting Firms, and Top IT Strategy Consulting Firms.

Vault's rankings are based on its annual consulting survey, which gathered insights from more than 10,000 consulting professionals across nearly 100 firms worldwide. Survey respondents evaluated firms on prestige, practice-area excellence, and key employment factors.

"Vault's rankings are grounded in how firms are viewed by their peers, which makes this recognition especially meaningful to us," said Gil Mermelstein, CEO of West Monroe. "We're proud to be included alongside many of the industry's most respected firms, a testament to the impact our people deliver for clients every day."

Recognition for Prestige and Reputation

West Monroe was named to Vault's Most Prestigious Consulting Firms list, evaluating the top 50 firms in all of North America. Vault defines prestige as a measure of a firm's standing among its peers based on professional respect and perceived excellence in client work.

This recognition reflects West Monroe's reputation for delivering high-impact results by pairing deep industry expertise with technology and AI-enabled consulting. That performance is reflected in client feedback: 97% of clients consider West Monroe a strategic advisor, and 96% say the value delivered is equal to or greater than their investment. The firm earned a Net Promoter Score® of 85 in 2025, 12% points higher than industry average.

Top-Ranked in Energy and Utilities Consulting

West Monroe has also been named a Top Energy Consulting Firm for the third year, reflecting its deep experience helping utilities and energy providers manage complex operational and technology transformation.

The firm serves 20 of the 25 largest investor-owned utilities in the United States, working across electric, gas, water, and renewable markets to modernize critical infrastructure and prepare for a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

Recent client impact includes:

Helping an East Coast utility generate $115 million in value through a decarbonization and affordability strategy.

Enabling a major utility to cut cyber response time by 90% across more than 60 critical processes.

Strength in IT Strategy Consulting

West Monroe also ranked on Vault's Top IT Strategy Consulting Firms list for 2026, reflecting its proven experience advising organizations on enterprise technology strategy and IT operating models.

The firm supports clients with application and infrastructure planning, data and integration strategy, and cybersecurity and technology risk strategy, with a focus on aligning technology investments to business priorities.

Recent client impact includes:

Helping a large healthcare provider redesign its IT operating model and talent strategy to deliver more than $400 million in savings.

Enabling a Fortune 50 food and beverage company to modernize IT and embed AI for growth, generating $250 million in savings and cut downtime by 80%.

West Monroe is consistently recognized as an award-winning consulting firm. Recent recognitions include Business Insider's America's Top Management Consulting Firms list, Best Firms to Work For by Consulting Magazine, USA Today Top Workplaces, and Great Place to Work® by Fortune.

A full list of Vault's 2026 rankings can be found on Vault's website. To learn more about West Monroe, visit www.westmonroe.com.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a global business and technology consulting firm passionate about creating value for our clients. We co-create solutions that accelerate results now and prepare industries to tackle what's next. We're excited by the possibilities that technology creates. We work with our clients to deliver on the possible, building on their goals, generating fresh insights and creating inspiring outcomes.

We excel at the intersection of industry, strategy, people and technology—always driving rapid impact. Our all-in approach comes from our unique employee ownership structure. Our clients' success is our success. From the beginning, our growth has come from putting people at the center. Fortune and USA Today consistently celebrate West Monroe as a top workplace, and we're recognized as a leading consultancy by Forbes and Forrester. Let's find more value for your business.

