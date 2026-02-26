West Monroe Promotes 11 New Managing Directors in 2026

New leaders reflect West Monroe's next-generation consulting approach—deep industry experience, practical technology expertise, and a track record of delivering results at speed

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, today announced the promotion of 11 individuals from director to managing director.

"Our clients are navigating faster change and higher expectations than ever before," said Gil Mermelstein, CEO of West Monroe. "Our new leaders have proven they can bring both clarity and speed to complex initiatives—guiding teams, driving meaningful outcomes, and delivering real value for our clients. I'm proud of the leadership they show in the market and across our firm."

The promoted managing directors span industries, capabilities, and geographies—reflecting the breadth of West Monroe's expertise and the firm's continued growth across markets. Their promotions reinforce West Monroe's commitment to delivering tailored, practical solutions that drive measurable value. Together with clients, they co-create solutions that guide critical investment decisions, advance complex initiatives, and strengthen the operating, technology, and AI-enabled foundations required to compete.

"Our mission is to develop the next generation of leaders who can grow teams, deliver real results, and shape the future of our firm," said Tanya Moore, Chief People Officer. "This group embodies that standard. They've built strong teams, partnered closely with clients on their most important priorities, and strengthened our culture along the way. I'm proud of what they've accomplished and excited about the impact they'll continue to have."

West Monroe promoted the following leaders to managing director:

Connor Augustyn , as part of the Operations Excellence practice , partners with CFOs and finance leaders across industries to modernize and strengthen their functions. He helps mid-market companies, private equity firms, and Fortune 100 enterprises transform finance through smarter operating models, connected systems, actionable data, and AI applications. Augustyn joined West Monroe in 2020.

, as part of the , partners with CFOs and finance leaders across industries to modernize and strengthen their functions. He helps mid-market companies, private equity firms, and Fortune 100 enterprises transform finance through smarter operating models, connected systems, actionable data, and AI applications. Augustyn joined West Monroe in 2020. Megan Conway , as part of Consulting Operations , partners across the firm to shape and translate strategy into execution. Rooted in her nearly 10 years of experience as a consultant, she continuously improves the operating model and business operations that keep client services teams focused on what they do best—delivering exceptional client outcomes. Conway joined West Monroe in 2008.

, as part of , partners across the firm to shape and translate strategy into execution. Rooted in her nearly 10 years of experience as a consultant, she continuously improves the operating model and business operations that keep client services teams focused on what they do best—delivering exceptional client outcomes. Conway joined West Monroe in 2008. Rainer Feick , as part of the Mergers & Acquisitions practice , advises private equity investors and management teams on complex transactions across the software, consumer, and industrial sectors. He supports investors with rigorous technology and operations due diligence and drives post-close value creation initiatives grounded in financial and technology insights. Feick joined West Monroe in 2018.

, as part of the , advises private equity investors and management teams on complex transactions across the software, consumer, and industrial sectors. He supports investors with rigorous technology and operations due diligence and drives post-close value creation initiatives grounded in financial and technology insights. Feick joined West Monroe in 2018. Tyler Giesting , as part of the Mergers & Acquisitions practice , partners with healthcare-focused private equity firms and their portfolio companies on payer, provider, and healthcare IT transactions and post-close initiatives. He has supported over 400 deals and serves as the firm's healthcare payer M&A lead. Giesting joined West Monroe in 2015.

, as part of the , partners with healthcare-focused private equity firms and their portfolio companies on payer, provider, and healthcare IT transactions and post-close initiatives. He has supported over 400 deals and serves as the firm's healthcare payer M&A lead. Giesting joined West Monroe in 2015. Adam Kirsch , as part of the Mergers & Acquisitions practice , co-founded and leads West Monroe's sell-side and exit readiness division. He partners with private equity firms and their portfolio companies to articulate value and drive successful exits, coaching management teams through pivotal stages of the exit process. Kirsch joined West Monroe in 2017.

, as part of the , co-founded and leads West Monroe's sell-side and exit readiness division. He partners with private equity firms and their portfolio companies to articulate value and drive successful exits, coaching management teams through pivotal stages of the exit process. Kirsch joined West Monroe in 2017. Torin Lacher , as part of the Energy & Utilities practice , works with utilities to deliver large-scale modernization efforts. He specializes in system implementations—including Advanced Distribution Management Systems, Meter Data Management Systems, and web-based platforms—requiring strong program governance and strategy oversight to ensure publicly funded projects deliver measurable value. Lacher joined West Monroe in 2014.

, as part of the , works with utilities to deliver large-scale modernization efforts. He specializes in system implementations—including Advanced Distribution Management Systems, Meter Data Management Systems, and web-based platforms—requiring strong program governance and strategy oversight to ensure publicly funded projects deliver measurable value. Lacher joined West Monroe in 2014. Doug MacWilliams , as part of the Technology & Experience practice , specializes in cloud-native data modernization and analytics. As West Monroe's Databricks lead, MVP, and Product Advisory Board member, he advises clients on scalable lakehouse platforms that create trusted data assets, lower operating costs, and unlock AI-ready analytics. MacWilliams joined West Monroe in 2015.

, as part of the , specializes in cloud-native data modernization and analytics. As West Monroe's Databricks lead, MVP, and Product Advisory Board member, he advises clients on scalable lakehouse platforms that create trusted data assets, lower operating costs, and unlock AI-ready analytics. MacWilliams joined West Monroe in 2015. Patrick Miller , as part of the Technology & Experience practice , leverages data expertise to deliver analytics solutions to utilities across customer operations, field services, program management, and more. He has led large-scale programs around data strategy, platforms and visualization, helping organizations automate and strengthen decision-making. Miller joined West Monroe in 2014.

, as part of the , leverages data expertise to deliver analytics solutions to utilities across customer operations, field services, program management, and more. He has led large-scale programs around data strategy, platforms and visualization, helping organizations automate and strengthen decision-making. Miller joined West Monroe in 2014. Kristin Thompson , as part of Marketing , leads West Monroe's marketing strategy, translating firm priorities into revenue-driving execution. She oversees the firm's visual design, proposal, market intelligence and inside sales functions. Thompson also advanced the firm's digital presence and optimized its MarTech stack. Thompson joined West Monroe in 2012.

, as part of , leads West Monroe's marketing strategy, translating firm priorities into revenue-driving execution. She oversees the firm's visual design, proposal, market intelligence and inside sales functions. Thompson also advanced the firm's digital presence and optimized its MarTech stack. Thompson joined West Monroe in 2012. Dave Watschke , as part of the Organization, People & Change practice , advises private equity firms and corporate leaders on transactions and transformations centered on people strategy and organization design. He focuses on HR strategy in M&A, and has led the diligence, separation, stand-up, and integration efforts across more than 500 transactions worldwide. Watschke joined West Monroe in 2020.

, as part of the , advises private equity firms and corporate leaders on transactions and transformations centered on people strategy and organization design. He focuses on HR strategy in M&A, and has led the diligence, separation, stand-up, and integration efforts across more than 500 transactions worldwide. Watschke joined West Monroe in 2020. Gus Wigen-Toccalino, as part of the Technology & Experience practice, guides organizations through AI transformations and cloud modernization to drive measurable business outcomes. With deep expertise in operationalizing AI and modern data architecture, he directs programs across GCP, Databricks, and Azure, building the scalable foundations that accelerate long-term innovation. Wigen-Toccalino joined West Monroe in 2013.

All promotions are effective March 1, 2026.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a global business and technology consulting firm passionate about creating value for our clients. We co-create solutions that accelerate results now and prepare industries to tackle what's next. We're excited by the possibilities that technology creates. We work with our clients to deliver on the possible, building on their goals, generating fresh insights and creating inspiring outcomes.

We excel at the intersection of industry, strategy, people, and technology—always driving rapid impact. Our all-in approach comes from our unique employee ownership structure. Our clients' success is our success. From the beginning, our growth has come from putting people at the center. Fortune and USA Today consistently celebrate West Monroe as a top workplace, and we're recognized as a leading consultancy by Forbes. Let's find more value for your business.

Share our passion at westmonroe.com.

Media Inquiries

Christina Galoozis

Director, Communications & Public Relations

[email protected]

847-302-1762

Shira Cohen

Manager, Public Relations

[email protected]

443-841-6879

