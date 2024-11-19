West Monroe Hires Kamau Coar as General Counsel

Accomplished legal executive set to assume General Counsel duties Jan. 1, following Kim Lynch's retirement

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, announced today that Kamau Coar will join the firm as General Counsel. With extensive experience in employment law, M&A transactions, international business, and corporate governance, Coar is well-positioned to guide the firm through its top priorities.

In his new role, Coar will oversee legal and compliance at West Monroe, managing areas such as corporate governance, regulatory, trademarks, and IP. He is tasked with shaping policies that support the firm's expansion while safeguarding its interests and ensuring streamlined business operations. Coar will also serve as board secretary, playing a crucial role in supporting West Monroe's board of directors through effective governance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kamau to West Monroe's leadership team," said Kevin McCarty, Chairman and CEO of West Monroe. "People are at the heart of our work, so having Kamau as our General Counsel, with his strong background in employment law and international experience, is an invaluable addition. His expertise will guide us as we incorporate AI, explore new acquisitions, and deliver our services internationally. Kamau's leadership experience and career goals align perfectly with our needs."

Coar has over two decades of legal experience, advising clients and companies on a wide array of issues, including risk management, employee relations, DEI, and compliance. He previously served as Counsel at global law firm Nixon Peabody LLP. Prior, Coar served as the Chief Legal Officer of Heidrick & Struggles, a publicly traded global executive search firm.

"I'm thrilled to join West Monroe at such a pivotal time, where the firm's priorities align with my own career focus," Coar said. "This role allows me to align legal strategy with broader business goals and, as board secretary, contribute to effective governance and strategic decision-making. I look forward to collaborating with the rest of the West Monroe leadership team to guide growth and manage risks day-to-day in support of our people and clients."

Coar holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Johns Hopkins University and a JD from Duke University School of Law. He succeeds Kim Lynch, who is retiring after 11 years at the firm and will stay on for a transition period. Coar assumes the General Counsel role officially on Jan. 1, 2025.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a global business and technology consulting firm that partners with clients to accelerate value through technology. We stand out by not just working for, but with our clients—engaging in the journey of co-creation and aligning our goals with theirs. Our expertise spans industry, strategy, people, process, and technology, ensuring rapid and impactful outcomes. Our employee ownership structure and mindset drive this mutual success. We are consistently celebrated as a top workplace by Fortune and USA Today, and as a leading consultancy by Forbes and Forrester. Learn how we can help accelerate your business at WestMonroe.com.

