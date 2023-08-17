West Monroe Names Kevin Rooney to Chief Information Officer Position as Firm Scales Globally with a Hybrid Workforce

Rooney transitions from interim to full-time Chief Information Officer, maintains role as Chief Administrative Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a leading digital services firm, today announced the appointment of Kevin Rooney as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Kevin's ascendancy comes after his successful tenure as interim CIO, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication to advancing West Monroe's internal IT and digital transformation efforts. Rooney will continue to serve as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

As interim CIO since April 2022, Rooney brings a wealth of experience to the table from his previous tenure as CIO at a leading auto insurer—positioning him to excel in driving West Monroe's internal digital initiatives. Under his stewardship, the IT team has made significant strides in reshaping the company's digital landscape, propelling it toward further efficiency, connectivity, and collaboration.

"Kevin is a successful leader with a deep understanding of how technology can transform businesses. His ability to seamlessly merge the roles of CIO and CAO demonstrates his relentless pursuit of operational excellence, fiscal prudence, and a stronger alignment between technology and business," said Kevin McCarty, Chairman and CEO of West Monroe. "During the pandemic, he developed a deep understanding of the expectations in a highly connective hybrid work environment. I am confident in his vision and ability to steer our technology forward into the digital hybrid future and to continue serving and scaling our global workforce."

Rooney took the reins during a critical period of remote work during the pandemic. Under his direction, the IT function underwent a strategic overhaul, with a keen focus on IT financial management, security enhancement, and cross-functional collaboration. His innovative approach led to significant cost savings and enhanced operational efficiencies, facilitating enhanced agility across West Monroe's core areas including consulting delivery, people-based experiences, and enabling functions.

Rooney's innovative mindset is well exemplified by initiatives like the creation of a conversational AI chatbot, West Monrobot. This has enabled streamlined processes and quicker resolutions for internal technology support requests.

"I am honored to continue leading West Monroe's internal IT digital transformation journey as Chief Information Officer," Rooney said. "As we know by serving our clients, IT costs are challenging to contain. Our focus on being good financial stewards has opened doors to building trust with leadership and across the firm. This trust has fueled innovation that not only streamlines our internal operations but, more importantly, allows us to better serve our clients. I am incredibly grateful to the IT team for their talent, impact, and trust."

Rooney joined West Monroe as CAO in April 2019 and established the Shared Services function that links technology, strategy, and efficiency to enhance our employee experience and meet the organization's growth and financial objectives. He oversees the firm's shared service teams, including HR operations and benefits administration, real estate and facilities, travel, enterprise project management office, and more. He draws on his diverse background in startups, insurance, and consulting – serving in various C-level roles including CIO and Chief Strategy Officer – to help the firm continue its rapid growth and international expansion while maintaining a people-first culture.

His achievements have not gone unnoticed by the industry. He was recently named a finalist for the prestigious CIO of the Year Award in the CIO+ category by the Society for Information Management Chicago Chapter. This award celebrates a CIO who has successfully expanded their current role into other business areas, broadening their impact on driving success for the overall business.

