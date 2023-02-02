West Palm Beach among priciest destinations in Florida, survey reveals

MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Palm Beach is the third most expensive destination in Florida for hotel stays, according to a new survey by CheapHotels.org.



The survey compared hotel rates across 30 popular Florida destinations for the period February-March 2023 – typically the high season for most destinations in the Sunshine State.



In West Palm Beach, travelers will have to spend an average of $425 per night for the most affordable double room. Only hotels located close to the beach (or in downtown) and rated at least 3 stars were considered for the survey.



Only Sarasota and Marco Island, the latter a barrier island located close to the city of Naples, came out as more expensive, with average rates of $439 and $435, respectively. Sanibel Island ($387) and Key West ($375) rank as the 4th and 5th most expensive Florida destinations.



Compared with 2018, when the equivalent data was last collected, hotel rates in West Palm Beach are up by about 60%. Overall, across all the Florida destinations considered in the survey, hotel rates are up by about 20% compared with 5 years ago.



The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations in Florida. The prices indicated reflect the average rate for the cheapest available double room (in a minimum 3-star hotel) at each property for the period spanning February 1 through March 31, 2023.



1. Marco Island $439

2. Sarasota $435

3. West Palm Beach $425

4. Sanibel Island $387

5. Key West $375

6. Delray Beach $354

7. Naples $350

8. Pompano Beach $344

9. Key Largo $276

10. St. Pete Beach $273



For the full results of the survey, please check:

https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/florida2023.html

