West Shore Home Announces Former U.S. Attorney David Freed as Chief Compliance and Risk Officer

Freed will lead West Shore Home's risk management, both at the corporate level and in the company's individual markets nationwide. He was most recently with the law firm of McNees Wallace & Nurick focusing on litigation and internal investigations. He also served as U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and as the Cumberland County District Attorney.

"David brings a solid reputation and depth of knowledge that is an incredible asset to the West Shore Home team," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO, West Shore Home. "He is one of the most respected attorneys in our region and we are thrilled to have someone of his caliber leading our compliance and risk department."

Freed has focused his career on civil and criminal law and has tried more than 135 cases resulting in a verdict. Well respected in the community, he has received multiple honors from his peers including the Outstanding Achievement Award from the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Officers Association and the Champion for Children Award from Fight Crime Invest in Kids PA.

Freed has a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Journalism from Washington and Lee University and a Juris Doctor from Penn State University Dickinson School of Law.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, West Shore Home also operates in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The company specializes in window, door, and bath remodeling and replacement, with most projects completed in just one day. With a goal of Bringing Happiness to Every Home, the company ensures each customer receives honest, reliable and quality service.

West Shore Home, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pa., is a leading technology-enabled home improvement company with continued national expansion plans. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's mission is to provide the fastest, most convenient home remodeling services in the market. West Shore Home is an established industry leader driven by its use of technology to simplify the remodeling process.

