West Shore Home Announces Kirsten Page as Director of Public Relations

"We're thrilled that Kirsten chose to bring her incredible and diverse skill set to West Shore Home," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO, West Shore Home. "We're proud of the great work we're doing to Bring Happiness to Every Home. As we continue to grow and expand, we're proud to have someone of Kirsten's caliber committed to telling our story."

Page's communications background includes on-camera presentation, media relations, corporate communications and planning, internal communications, press event development, copy editing and project management. She will further the company's mission to Bring Happiness to Every Home.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, West Shore Home also operates in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The company specializes in window, door, and bath remodeling and replacement, with most projects completed in just one day. The company ensures each customer receives honest, reliable and quality service.

Page is aligned with West Shore Home's commitment to the community. She is currently the vice chairperson of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region, serves as a board member of the CASA Charter School Foundation and is a Capital Area School for the Arts PTO member.

She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Communications from East Carolina University and a Master of Arts degree in Journalism and Public Affairs from American University. She also earned several Mid-Atlantic Emmy nominations for both reporting and anchoring.

West Shore Home, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pa., is a leading technology-enabled home improvement company with continued national expansion plans. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's mission is to provide the fastest, most convenient home remodeling services in the market. West Shore Home is an established industry leader driven by its use of technology to simplify the remodeling process. With a customer-first mindset, its goal is to bring happiness to every home. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

