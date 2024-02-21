West Shore Home® Announces New Chief Operating Officer Kedar Revankar

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home®, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in the nation today announced Kedar Revankar as the company's Chief Operating Officer. Revankar brings nearly 20-years of supply chain management experience to the company.

Revankar will oversee operations, warehouse and inventory, and supply chain nationwide. He was most recently the Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Masonite International where he oversaw teams in North and South America, Asia and the Europe.

"Kedar's experience leading a global team of professionals and managing a multibillion-dollar global company is invaluable," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO, West Shore Home. "We are thrilled to have someone of his caliber lead our operations as we continue our path to Become America's Most Admired Home Remodeling Brand®."

Revankar's career has covered end to end supply chain including sourcing, procurement, logistics, customs compliance, SIOP and business analytics. Prior to Masonite International, he worked for Polo Ralph Lauren.

"The explosive growth and success of West Shore Home attracted me to this team. It is a natural fit for me coming from a similar industry," said Revankar. "I am excited to work with this talented group of professionals as we take the company to the next level."

Revankar has Bachelor of Computer Science and Engineering from the Gogte Institute of Technology in India and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina Greensboro.

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home ® by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

