West Shore Home® Announces New Chief Operating Officer Kedar Revankar

News provided by

West Shore Home

21 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home®, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in the nation today announced Kedar Revankar as the company's Chief Operating Officer. Revankar brings nearly 20-years of supply chain management experience to the company.

Revankar will oversee operations, warehouse and inventory, and supply chain nationwide. He was most recently the Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Masonite International where he oversaw teams in North and South America, Asia and the Europe.

Continue Reading
West Shore Home® Announces New Chief Operating Officer Kedar Revankar
West Shore Home® Announces New Chief Operating Officer Kedar Revankar

"Kedar's experience leading a global team of professionals and managing a multibillion-dollar global company is invaluable," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO, West Shore Home. "We are thrilled to have someone of his caliber lead our operations as we continue our path to Become America's Most Admired Home Remodeling Brand®."

Revankar's career has covered end to end supply chain including sourcing, procurement, logistics, customs compliance, SIOP and business analytics. Prior to Masonite International, he worked for Polo Ralph Lauren.

"The explosive growth and success of West Shore Home attracted me to this team. It is a natural fit for me coming from a similar industry," said Revankar. "I am excited to work with this talented group of professionals as we take the company to the next level."

Revankar has Bachelor of Computer Science and Engineering from the Gogte Institute of Technology in India and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina Greensboro.

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home ® by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com

SOURCE West Shore Home

Also from this source

West Shore Home® and MI Windows Launch "Giving Thanks" Campaign with Four Diamonds to Conquer Childhood Cancer

West Shore Home® and MI Windows Launch "Giving Thanks" Campaign with Four Diamonds to Conquer Childhood Cancer

West Shore Home®, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in the nation, today announced its campaign to raise at least $100,000 for...
West Shore Home® Launches Cutting Edge Technology Reshaping the Home Remodeling Experience

West Shore Home® Launches Cutting Edge Technology Reshaping the Home Remodeling Experience

West Shore Home®, the nation's fastest growing home remodeling company, is redefining the industry with the launch of its proprietary iOS...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.