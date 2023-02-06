West Shore Home® Opens First Location in Oklahoma with New Branch in Oklahoma City

The company's footprint now extends to 36 cities in 17 states

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home®, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in the nation, is now operating in Oklahoma City. With this new branch, West Shore Home brings the convenience of its one-day bath installations to the largest city in Oklahoma.

West Shore Home specializes in fast, convenient home remodeling services. The brand's marketing messages Don't Blink® and Fast is Better represent the speed and efficiency of its service. From the first phone call to the project design, through the day of installation, customers receive a five-star experience.

"We are committed to providing the fastest, most convenient home remodeling services in the market," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO, West Shore Home. "With this new branch, we have the ability to reach millions of homeowners in Oklahoma's capital city region with our professional one-day installations."

With a mission of Bringing Happiness to Every Home®, the company strives for convenient, hassle-free home improvement. With its iPad design app, homeowners can customize their project from dozens of product combinations. Its one-day installation ensures customers aren't burdened by time consuming remodeling projects.

West Shore Home was recently honored with a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award.

The program celebrates organizations that have built great cultures. Winners are chosen based solely on employee feedback. The company also earned Culture Excellence Awards for Leadership, Compensation and Benefits, and Purpose and Values.

West Shore Home's Oklahoma City branch is located at 8433 SW 23rd Pl., Oklahoma City. It will add dozens of jobs to the region. Those interested in employment opportunities should visit the company careers link.

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home® by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

