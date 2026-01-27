West Side Tractor Sales Co. Named Newest Trimble Technology Outlet, Serving Customers in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan

West Side Tractor Sales to offer and support Trimble grade control, site positioning and correction services for John Deere equipment

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble ® today announced West Side Tractor Sales Co . as the newest Trimble Technology Outlet. West Side Tractor will now sell Trimble grade control, site positioning systems and correction services technology directly to customers using John Deere earthmoving equipment, including dozers, excavators, motor graders, mini-excavators and compact track loaders.

West Side Tractor Sales to offer and support Trimble grade control, site positioning and correction services for John Deere equipment

Trimble Technology Outlets are an important part of Trimble's civil construction distribution strategy. By adding authorized resellers representing a wide variety of manufacturers to the Trimble distribution channel, it becomes easier for users of various machine types to purchase, install and utilize Trimble technology for improved jobsite productivity and profitability. As an authorized Trimble reseller, West Side Tractor now sells Trimble technology directly to its customers in northern Illinois, across Indiana; and Berrien, Cass and Joseph Counties in southwest Michigan.

"Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for civil contractors to reap the benefits of Trimble machine control, site positioning and correction services technology, regardless of machine type," said Ron Bisio, senior vice president, field systems at Trimble. "West Side Tractor has established a reputation for going the extra mile to find solutions that help its customers advance their operations. By using proven Trimble technology on John Deere equipment, customers can improve jobsite accuracy, productivity and profitability."

West Side Tractor customers can expect to receive the same superior level of support, including installation and training — for which the Trimble dealer channel is known.

"West Side Tractor is a third-generation, family-owned company fueled by hard work, passion for heavy machinery and innovation that has helped us meet our customers' needs for more than 60 years," said Lauren Coffaro, third generation owner and SVP at West Side Tractor. "We are excited to announce that we can now sell and support Trimble's trusted technology to help our customers streamline their workflows, make better data-driven decisions and connect their operations. As a dealership built on relationships and long-term support, we take great pride in providing the right solution for every customer."

For more information, visit https://westsidetractorsales.com/ .

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble, visit: www.trimble.com .

About West Side Tractor Sales Co.

Founded in 1962 on Chicago's west side, West Side Tractor is a third-generation family business fueled by grit, innovation, and a passion for heavy machinery. Today, five active members of the Benck family, alongside a team of over 300 dedicated employees, proudly continue our legacy of keeping the Midwest's toughest construction projects on track. With John Deere construction equipment as our flagship product line, our 60+ year partnership with this legendary brand reflects our deep roots in quality and reliability. Across 11 full-service facilities spanning 80 counties in Illinois and Indiana, we're a one-stop powerhouse for new, used, and rental equipment, parts, service, and the latest in machine technology. From job sites to service bays, we bring expertise, heart, and a commitment to helping customers tackle their biggest challenges.

GTRMB

Media Contact:

Strategic Communications

Trimble Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Trimble