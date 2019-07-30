West Villages Florida Jumps to Third in US Master-Planned Communities

Mattamy Homes developments in top communities continue to perform well; Sarasota's Lakewood Ranch also maintains second place

RIVERVIEW, FL, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is pleased to announce that two of its important projects in Western Florida are anchors in the ranks of the top-selling master-planned communities in the United States.

Real estate consulting firm RCLCO conducts an annual, national survey identifying the top-selling master-planned communities (MPCs), through a rigorous search of high-performing communities in each state. The firm recently released its mid-year 2019 update of the MPC rankings.

West Villages, which comprises multiple communities in south Sarasota County, Florida, and involves several builders, made a significant jump in the mid-2019 report, moving into third place with 679 sales, up from fifth place and 648 sales last year. The centerpiece and future of the area currently marketed as West Villages is a 9,650-acre property that Mattamy Homes and its minority partners purchased in 2014. The majority-owned Mattamy community will eventually include more than 20,000 residential properties, as well as a vibrant retail and restaurant-oriented Town Center, miles of recreational and cycling trails, numerous parks and amenities and various other mixed-use elements.

The Marketplace, a Publix-anchored, 105,000 square-foot shopping center, opening in fall 2019, will feature one of the nation's top supermarkets and a mix of regional, local and national service providers and restaurants, offering many conveniences for residents and visitors. As well, West Villages is currently in the design phase for a Town Center, an urban-inspired retail destination where dining experiences, entertainment and boutiques are seamlessly integrated with waterfront experiences, public spaces and high-density residential. The Town Center will be a destination serving as an extension of everyday life, providing the experiences and modern lifestyle desired by West Villages residents.

Mattamy's Renaissance at West Villages is a gated community that offers floor plans catering to various lifestyles. The offering includes paired villas, Signature single family homes and Executive series single family homes. Resort-style amenities for the community feature a newly built amenity complex featuring a clubhouse, activities director, pool, tennis courts as well as pickleball courts and additional amenities.

Lakewood Ranch retained its second-place spot on the list of top-selling US MPCs. Lakewood Ranch, which spans the border of Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, posted 824 new-home sales during the first six months of 2019. For eight years, Lakewood Ranch has been listed among the top-selling master-planned communities in the country.

Mattamy's community Harmony at Lakewood Ranch offers eight signature and executive townhome floor plans, starting from the low-to-mid $200s. Aside from the thoughtfully designed townhomes, the community also offers a variety of amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse with fitness center and a children's playground.

Said representatives of RCLCO in their analysis of the rankings: "With room left to grow, these two Sarasota area communities [Lakewood Ranch and West Villages] may ultimately be in competition for the number one spot in the near future."

"I want to thank and congratulate all our team members in the Tampa-Sarasota-Naples and West Villages divisions, who have worked tirelessly to contribute to the success of two of the nation's top three master planned communities," says Pete Skelly, CEO of Mattamy Homes US. "They have built a solid foundation for future growth as well, and we look forward to ongoing success in the years to come as we build the Mattamy brand into a significant force in Florida."

