West Virginia American Water Continues to Invest in Infrastructure with $560,000 Project in Dunbar

DUNBAR, W.Va., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Virginia American Water is pleased to announce it is continuing its infrastructure investments upgrades in the Dunbar community with a $560,000 project on 18th Street.

"This infrastructure upgrade project is a testament to our commitment to the Dunbar community," said Scott Wyman, President of West Virginia American Water. "We are continuing to make significant investments in our system to improve system resiliency and reliability to our customers across the state, and this most recent project in Dunbar is a great example."

The project is taking place on 18th Street from Myers Avenue to Kanawha Avenue and entails replacing 720 feet of aging pipe with 6-inch PVC main. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of May, and the final street restoration will be completed in the summer of 2026. Crews will work Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and traffic restrictions will be in place for the duration of the project.

This infrastructure upgrade project is part of West Virginia American Water's plan to invest more than $129 million in infrastructure upgrades across the state in 2026, supporting the economic health of communities across the company's service area. Economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 10 jobs are generated throughout local economies.

Over the past decade, West Virginia American Water has invested over $805 million in infrastructure projects and capital upgrades to address aging infrastructure across the Mountain State, including more than 168 miles of new water main. To learn more about these ongoing investments, visit the company's interactive upgrade map.

During construction, customers may experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. To report water related emergencies such as leaks, main breaks or other service disruptions, customers can submit a service request on the company's website.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About West Virginia American Water

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 300 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 610,000 people.

SOURCE American Water