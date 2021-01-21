West Virginia School Choice Spirit Awards to Celebrate Innovators in K-12 Education

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An annual celebration of West Virginia students, teachers, and educational freedom, attended by nearly 700 community members last year, will transform into a statewide virtual event this year. The West Virginia School Choice Spirit Awards Ceremony will take place live over YouTube on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The virtual awards ceremony will feature school choice TikTok videos and reveal winners in the following categories: "2021 Educator of the Year," "2021 Student Voice for Choice," "2021 School Choice Advocate of the Year," and "Most Innovative Response to COVID." Nominations from around the state were accepted during the six weeks leading up to the ceremony.

The free virtual event will take place at 10:30 a.m. Families can register and learn more at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-virginia-school-choice-week-awards-ceremony-tickets-134070571689 .

West Virginia Voices for Education Choices will also host a Netflix Party screening of an inspiring education story, "Miss Virginia," during School Choice Week. The family-friendly film tells the true story of a single mom who helped enact D.C.'s Opportunity Scholarship program for low-income children.

The virtual movie night will take place at 6:30 p.m.on Saturday, Jan. 30 and families can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/miss-virginia-movie-watch-party-tickets-134073691019 .

Both the virtual awards and virtual movie night are planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2021, which will feature more than 33,000 virtual celebrations across all 50 states.

"2020 was a harsh year for everyone," said Amanda Kieffer, communications director at the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy. "School Choice Week is an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of West Virginia's resilient students, parents, and educators and to share with others the beauty of school choice and education freedom!"

Both activities are being organized by the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, a nonprofit dedicated to researching, developing, and communicating effective public policies for West Virginia in partnership with West Virginia Voices for Education Choices, a coalition of parents, students, and community leaders in support of education choice.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

