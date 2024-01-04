Westat Welcomes Oswaldo Holguin as New Chief Financial Officer

Holguin will oversee financial operations, planning, and reporting to further enable Westat to meet strategic priorities.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 4, 2024, Oswaldo Holguin, joined Westat as its new Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Holguin brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise with over 30 years in finance, which showcases his leadership skills, the development of high–performance teams, and proficiency in strategic planning and implementation. His experience in accounting, investments, growth, and expansion strategies, as well as new business design, aligns with the objectives and vision of Westat.

Photo of Oswaldo Holguin, Westat CFO

In his position as CFO at Creative Associates International, Holguin oversaw all financial functions, including financial analysis and planning, contracts, corporate and global accounting, audits, treasury services, and pricing activities for the organization and its subsidiaries. His extensive background makes him an ideal fit to drive financial excellence at Westat.

"To ensure a smooth transition, Oswaldo will be collaborating closely with Susan Mountford, Vice President and former CFO. We extend our appreciation to Susan for her significant contributions to Westat over the past 10 years," notes Derek Ellis, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). "We are excited to welcome Oswaldo to the Westat team. Oswaldo is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of driving transformational change in a collaborative environment. I am confident that he will contribute significantly to our Finance team and Westat as a whole."

