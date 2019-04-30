Westcon-Comstor Offers Ribbon's Network Edge Orchestration Solution to Resellers in Europe

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that Westcon-Comstor, a value-added technology distributor of category-leading solutions in Data Center, Infrastructure, Collaboration and Security, has added Ribbon's Network Edge Orchestration, a hybrid Cloud/Edge solution, to its European resale portfolio.

"Expanding the relationship with Ribbon enables our partners to provide end customers with a high-quality voice and data experience that truly harnesses the power of technology," said Gillian Doyle, Director Accelerate Vendors, Westcon EMEA. "Our reseller partners will benefit from adding this suite to their range of solutions."

Ribbon's comprehensive Network Edge Orchestration solution combines the award-winning, cloud-based Edgeview Service Control Center (SCS) and EdgeMarc Intelligent Edge ™. EdgeView SCS provisions, configures and manages Intelligent Edge™ solutions at the customer premises and provides real-time visibility into performance and service quality while Intelligent Edge™ actively monitors, secures and optimizes service quality for voice, data and video traffic.

Based on sales data and projected churn, Ribbon estimates that there are more than 500,000 Intelligent Edge™ devices under management. The Network Edge Orchestration platform enables users to rapidly scale to meet market demand, reduce capital and operational costs and provide a high-quality customer experience while reducing customer churn.

"Today's market environment is highly competitive and our partners rely on us to provide them with differentiated solutions," said Tony Scarfo, Executive Vice President of Products, R&D, Support & Supply Chain from Ribbon. "Westcon-Comstor is an important partner for us and we're proud to provide the network edge orchestration and service assurance solutions that further enhance their offer."

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

