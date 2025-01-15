Westcott Announces FJ800 and FJ400 II Powerful Strobes, Produce High-Volume Deliverables; First Look YouTube Video on FJ800 and FJ400 II at B&H

Westcott FJ800
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1871106-REG/westcott_5050_fj800_800ws_touchscreen_strobe.html
Key Features
- 800Ws Strobe, Bi-Color LED Modeling Lamp
- 0.01-1.8 sec Recycling
- 9-Stop Power Range, 0.1 & 1.0 Increments
- Up to 250 Full Power Flashes
- OLED Touchscreen, Group Color Indicators
- Freeze Mode & Creative Mask Feature
- Includes Magnetic Reflector & Gel Set
- Includes Interchangeable FJ Pro Battery
- Includes Power Adapter & USB Cable
- Includes Case & Rapid Box Switch Insert
Westcott FJ400 II
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1871109-REG/westcott_5700_fj400_ii_400ws_touchscreen.html
Key Features
- 400Ws Strobe, Bi-Color LED Modeling Lamp
- 0.01-0.9 sec Recycling
- 9-Stop Power Range, 0.1 & 1.0 Increments
- Up to 550 Full Power Flashes
- Intuitive OLED Touchscreen
- Freeze Mode & Creative Mask Feature
- Includes Magnetic Reflector & Gel Set
- Includes Interchangeable FJ Pro Battery
- Includes Power Adapter & USB Cable
- Includes Case & Rapid Box Switch Insert
Intuitively designed and with a compact body for traveling, the FJ800 and FJ400 II strobes are powerful yet lightweight flashes for long shoots in unpredictable places. Both strobes offer photographers fast recycling times, interchangeable long-lasting battery options, and OLED touchscreens to quickly set and adjust settings. Ideal for on-the-go photographers, the 7.5 lb FJ800 and the 5.3 lb FJ400 II strobes offer ultimate versatility for traveling with long-lasting battery life and a lightweight frame.
The speedy yet powerful FJ800 800Ws Touchscreen Strobe features 0.01 to 1.8 seconds recycling time and 9-stop power range to capture split-second moments. The strobe's high-speed sync supports a quick 1/8000 shutter speed. However, in Freeze mode, the flash head can reach a motion-stopping 1/25,000 second shutter speed. This 5500K color calibrated strobe uses a self-monitoring cooling system to sustain peak performance while flashing at full power for uninterrupted shooting.
Enhanced to be light and fast with an intense flash, the FJ400 II 400Ws Touchscreen Strobe provides a 0.01-0.9 second recycling time with 1/24,000 second shutter speed capabilities in Freeze mode. With extremely reliable battery life and touchscreen controls, this 400W strobe can withstand busy on-location photoshoots. When light can't be compromised, the FJ400 II and FJ800 strobe batteries provide reliable power to sustain rigorous shooting conditions.
YouTube First Look Westcott FJ800 and fJ400 II Stropes
https://youtu.be/l6daoOkJtmM
Learn more about the Westcott FJ800 and fJ400 II Stropes
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/lighting/news/light-but-vigorous-westcott-new-fj800-and-fj400-powerful-strobes
