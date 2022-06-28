Westcove Advises Midwest Breast & Aesthetic Surgery in its Partnership with ARSA

Midwest Breast, based in Gahanna, Ohio, has a team of board-certified plastic microsurgeons with experience in breast reconstruction, aesthetic breast surgery, lymphedema and gender confirmation surgery. Midwest Breast enjoys national recognition with patients coming in from across the United States.

Bringing Midwest Breast into its network, ARSA will expand its footprint in the Midwest. ARSA is a growth-oriented platform designed especially for reconstructive and cosmetic surgery practices. Its national network comprises over 30 locations across 6 states, enabling the realization of benefits of scale and centralization of services.

Dr. Andrew Elkwood, CEO of ARSA, stated, "Due to their skill set, expertise and reputation, Midwest Breast makes the perfect foundation in the Midwestern U.S. to fulfill ARSA's mission -to become the premiere alliance of independent reconstructive surgery practices in the nation. Westcove Partners are true professionals; they served their clients well, but made things happen in a most pleasant and effective manner. We look forward to doing business with them in the future."

Drs. Pankaj Tiwari and Ergun Kocak, founders of Midwest Breast and Aesthetic Surgery, stated, "The flexibility and professionalism the Westcove team have shown was incredible and we feel fortunate to have had such a team on our side."

Justin Hand of Westcove comments, "Midwest Breast's expertise in microsurgical procedures combined with its patient-centric approach have enabled it to achieve national recognition. We believe that Midwest Breast's high degree of specialization and strong reputation will allow ARSA to establish a powerful presence in the Midwest."

About Westcove Partners

Westcove Partners is a leading healthcare-focused investment bank that specializes in advising its clients through mergers & acquisitions, debt and equity financing, as well as other complex corporate finance transactions.

