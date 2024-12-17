Western Iowa Tech Community College Goes Live on Ellucian Colleague SaaS

New AI-enhanced, cloud-based student information system empowers impactful community-centered institution, transforming student and staff experience

SIOUX CITY, Iowa and RESTON, Va., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) is now live with Colleague, part of the Ellucian SaaS Platform. WITCC's new cloud-based Student Information System (SIS) designed exclusively for higher education has modernized the institution's technology operations, improving student and staff experiences and enhancing operational efficiency. The platform unlocks critical data and AI capabilities helping inform decision-making as the institution innovates to drive success for its 5,000+ students.

"We are thrilled to celebrate WITCC's successful transition to Colleague SaaS which is empowering the institution to serve students more effectively and efficiently," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "The Ellucian SaaS Platform delivers more seamless, responsive, and efficient user experiences for the WITCC community, driving institutional innovation and excellence."

As part of its ongoing transformation journey, WITCC adopted the Ellucian SaaS Platform to advance its mission of elevating diverse learners and strengthening its communities through inclusive and innovative education. WITCC now has a technology platform that reallocates time from administrative technical maintenance to student- and staff-centric initiatives. Colleague SaaS also is also democratizing WITCC's access to data, empowering staff to leverage insights that further support students and enable staff to engage in innovative approaches to teaching and learning.

"At WITCC, we believe that transformative, quality education is the cornerstone of community success," said Christina Brandon, Dean of Outreach and Information Technology, WITCC. "With our seamless transition to the Ellucian SaaS Platform, we are thrilled to now be able to reallocate our resources towards developing innovative ways to engage and enable all student and staff users for success."

"Successfully bringing Colleague SaaS to WITCC reflects the strength of dedicated collaboration across our teams," said Kelly Rogan, Chief Operating Officer, Ellucian. "By working closely together, Ellucian and WITCC not only ensured a smooth and efficient transition but also went live ahead of schedule—a testament to our shared commitment to excellence. It's exciting to see WITCC harness the full potential of our platform to drive meaningful impact within their community."

For more information on Ellucian solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/all-products.

ABOUT WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Western Iowa Tech Community College is a vibrant and inclusive community college dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality education to students of all backgrounds. With a commitment to excellence, Western Iowa Tech offers a diverse range of programs and resources to empower our students to achieve their academic and career goals. Our dedicated faculty and staff are passionate about student success, fostering a supportive environment where learning thrives. From career-focused technical programs to transfer pathways and lifelong learning opportunities, Western Iowa Tech is a cornerstone of education in our community.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

