Western Midstream Announces First-Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") today announced first-quarter 2019 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $118.7 million, or $0.30 per common unit (diluted), with first-quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $428.3 million and first-quarter 2019 Distributable cash flow(1) of $340.2 million. Financial and operational information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to the assets acquired from Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in February 2019 (the "Anadarko Midstream Assets" or "AMA") as if WES had owned them for all periods presented.

FIRST-QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Completed simplification and acquisition transactions

Closed 30% acquisition of Red Bluff Express gas pipeline

Commenced processing through second train at Mentone gas plant

gas plant Increased gas throughput by approximately 5%, or 200 MMcf/d, sequentially

Increased produced water throughput by approximately 25%, or 100 MBbls/d, sequentially

WES previously declared a quarterly distribution of $0.610 per unit for the first quarter of 2019. This distribution represented a 1% increase over the prior quarter's distribution and a 7% increase over the first-quarter 2018 distribution. The first-quarter 2019 Coverage ratio(1) of 1.23 times includes a net increase to Distributable cash flow(1) from a one-time $7.4 million cash receipt related to legacy commodity swaps and $6.3 million associated with revenue recognition accounting standard ASC 606.

______________________________________________ (1) Please see the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and calculation of the Coverage ratio.

"We are very pleased with our first-quarter results and the start-up of the second train at our Mentone gas processing facility in the Delaware basin," said Chief Executive Officer, Robin Fielder. "With the recent acquisition of the highly complementary liquids assets in the Delaware and DJ Basins, WES is better positioned to provide integrated midstream services to our customers and fee-based distribution growth to our unitholders."

Total throughput attributable to WES for natural gas assets(1) for the first quarter of 2019 averaged 4.2 Bcf/d, which was a 5% sequential increase and a 13% increase from the first quarter of 2018. Total throughput attributable to WES for crude oil, NGLs and produced water assets(1) for the first quarter of 2019 averaged 1,102 MBbls/d, which was a 10% sequential increase and a 123% increase from the first quarter of 2018.

Capital expenditures attributable to WES, including equity investments but excluding acquisitions and capitalized interest, totaled $416.5 million on a cash basis during the first quarter of 2019, with maintenance capital expenditures on a cash basis of $35.7 million.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

In light of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's entry into an agreement and plan of merger with Chevron Corporation on April 11, 2019, and subsequent related announcements, WES will not host the previously announced first-quarter 2019 earnings conference call scheduled for May 1, 2019. For additional details on WES's financial and operational performance, please refer to the earnings slides and updated investor presentation available at www.westernmidstream.com.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to acquire, own, develop and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for Anadarko, as well as for third-party customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs and condensate on behalf of itself and as agent for its customers under certain of its contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

______________________________________________ (1) Excludes the 25% interest in Chipeta held by a third-party member and the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating held by a subsidiary of Anadarko, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of March 31, 2019.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include the ability to meet financial guidance or distribution growth expectations; the ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs and related products or services; the ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other public filings and press releases. Western Midstream Partners, LP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACT

Jack Spinks

Manager, Investor Relations

jack.spinks@anadarko.com

832.636.6000

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

Below are reconciliations of (i) net income (loss) (GAAP) to WES's Distributable cash flow (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted EBITDA") (non-GAAP), and (iii) operating income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that WES's Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin, and Coverage ratio are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing its ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures and make distributions. Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin and Coverage ratio, as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin and Coverage ratio should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as operating income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities.

WES defines "Distributable cash flow" as Adjusted EBITDA, plus interest income and the net settlement amounts from the sale and/or purchase of natural gas, condensate and NGLs under WES Operating's commodity price swap agreements to the extent such amounts are not recognized as Adjusted EBITDA, less Service revenues – fee based recognized in Adjusted EBITDA (less than) in excess of customer billings, net cash paid (or to be paid) for interest expense (including amortization of deferred debt issuance costs originally paid in cash, offset by non-cash capitalized interest), maintenance capital expenditures, and income taxes and excluding Distributable cash flow attributable to noncontrolling interests to the extent such amounts are not excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus distributions from equity investments, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, impairments, and other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, income from equity investments, interest income, income tax benefit, and other income and excluding the noncontrolling interests owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.

WES defines Adjusted gross margin as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interests owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Distributable Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

March 31, thousands except Coverage ratio 2019

2018 (1) Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Distributable cash flow and calculation of the Coverage ratio





Net income (loss) $ 211,979



$ 181,010

Add:





Distributions from equity investments 62,013



40,426

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense 1,798



2,152

Income tax (benefit) expense 10,092



10,884

Depreciation and amortization 113,946



84,790

Impairments 390



200

Above-market component of swap agreements with Anadarko 7,407



14,282

Other expense 35,213



143

Less:





Recognized Service revenues – fee based (less than) in excess of customer billings (6,258)



1,400

Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net (590)



116

Equity income, net – affiliates 57,992



30,229

Cash paid for maintenance capital expenditures 35,691



21,228

Capitalized interest 6,205



6,962

Cash paid for (reimbursement of) income taxes 96



(87)

Other income —



817

Distributable cash flow attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) 9,534



9,134

Distributable cash flow $ 340,168



$ 264,088

Distributions declared





Distributions from WES Operating $ 277,604





Less: Cash reserve for the proper conduct of WES's business 1,280





Distributions to WES unitholders (3) $ 276,324





Coverage ratio 1.23

x







(1) Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA. (2) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% interest in Chipeta held by a third-party member and (ii) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating held by a subsidiary of Anadarko, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of March 31, 2019. (3) Reflects a cash distribution of $0.61000 per unit declared for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended

March 31, thousands 2019

2018 (1) Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA





Net income (loss) $ 211,979



$ 181,010

Add:





Distributions from equity investments 62,013



40,426

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense 1,798



2,152

Interest expense 65,876



38,015

Income tax expense 10,092



10,884

Depreciation and amortization 113,946



84,790

Impairments 390



200

Other expense 35,213



143

Less:





Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net (590)



116

Equity income, net – affiliates 57,992



30,229

Interest income – affiliates 4,225



4,225

Other income —



817

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) 11,350



10,093

Adjusted EBITDA $ 428,330



$ 312,140

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 343,073



$ 300,151

Interest (income) expense, net 61,651



33,790

Uncontributed cash-based compensation awards (570)



522

Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net (1,511)



(2,103)

Current income tax (benefit) expense 6,027



(13,335)

Other (income) expense, net (3) (432)



(817)

Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – affiliates 7,792



8,850

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (9,486)



29,632

Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net 55,529



(28,904)

Other items, net (22,393)



(5,553)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) (11,350)



(10,093)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 428,330



$ 312,140

Cash flow information





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 343,073



$ 300,151

Net cash used in investing activities (2,515,732)



(524,219)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,180,564



668,166







(1) Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA. (2) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% interest in Chipeta held by a third-party member and (ii) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating held by a subsidiary of Anadarko, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of March 31, 2019. (3) Excludes the non-cash loss on interest-rate swaps of $35.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Adjusted Gross Margin



Three Months Ended

March 31, thousands 2019

2018 (1) Reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to Adjusted gross margin





Operating income (loss) $ 318,928



$ 224,867

Add:





Distributions from equity investments 62,013



40,426

Operation and maintenance 142,829



96,795

General and administrative 22,844



15,829

Property and other taxes 16,285



14,600

Depreciation and amortization 113,946



84,790

Impairments 390



200

Less:





Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net (590)



116

Equity income, net – affiliates 57,992



30,229

Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues 16,589



15,457

Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) 15,550



12,871

Adjusted gross margin $ 587,694



$ 418,834

Adjusted gross margin for natural gas assets $ 412,428



$ 335,614

Adjusted gross margin for crude oil, NGLs and produced water assets 175,266



83,220







(1) Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA. (2) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% interest in Chipeta held by a third-party member and (ii) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating held by a subsidiary of Anadarko, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of March 31, 2019.

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, thousands except per-unit amounts 2019

2018 (1) Revenues and other





Service revenues – fee based $ 579,974



$ 393,773

Service revenues – product based 19,379



23,423

Product sales 72,133



83,625

Other 397



233

Total revenues and other 671,883



501,054

Equity income, net – affiliates 57,992



30,229

Operating expenses





Cost of product 114,063



94,318

Operation and maintenance 142,829



96,795

General and administrative 22,844



15,829

Property and other taxes 16,285



14,600

Depreciation and amortization 113,946



84,790

Impairments 390



200

Total operating expenses 410,357



306,532

Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net (590)



116

Operating income (loss) 318,928



224,867

Interest income – affiliates 4,225



4,225

Interest expense (65,876)



(38,015)

Other income (expense), net (2) (35,206)



817

Income (loss) before income taxes 222,071



191,894

Income tax expense (benefit) 10,092



10,884

Net income (loss) 211,979



181,010

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 93,319



49,483

Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP $ 118,660



$ 131,527

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):





Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP $ 118,660



$ 131,527

Pre-acquisition net (income) loss allocated to Anadarko (29,116)



(30,522)

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) $ 89,544



$ 101,005

Net income (loss) per common unit – basic and diluted $ 0.30



$ 0.46

Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic and diluted 299,556



218,933







(1) Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA. (2) Includes the non-cash loss on interest-rate swaps of $35.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

thousands except number of units March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 (1) Current assets $ 335,942



$ 340,362

Note receivable – Anadarko 260,000



260,000

Net property, plant and equipment 8,629,999



8,410,353

Other assets 2,571,054



2,446,490

Total assets $ 11,796,995



$ 11,457,205

Current liabilities $ 2,518,854



$ 637,477

Long-term debt 5,208,411



4,787,381

APCWH Note Payable —



427,493

Asset retirement obligations 311,716



300,024

Other liabilities 166,473



412,147

Total liabilities 8,205,454



6,564,522

Equity and partners' capital





Common units (452,990,862 and 218,937,797 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively) 3,437,922



951,888

Net investment by Anadarko —



1,388,018

Noncontrolling interests 153,619



2,552,777

Total liabilities, equity and partners' capital $ 11,796,995



$ 11,457,205







(1) Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA.

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, thousands 2019

2018 (1) Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 211,979



$ 181,010

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and changes in assets and liabilities:





Depreciation and amortization 113,946



84,790

Impairments 390



200

(Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net 590



(116)

Change in other items, net 16,168



34,267

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 343,073



$ 300,151

Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures $ (386,144)



$ (533,185)

Acquisitions from affiliates (2,007,501)



—

Acquisitions from third parties (93,303)



—

Investments in equity affiliates (36,543)



—

Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – affiliates 7,792



8,850

Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties (33)



116

Net cash used in investing activities $ (2,515,732)



$ (524,219)

Cash flows from financing activities





Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs $ 2,430,750



$ 1,444,082

Repayments of debt (467,595)



(630,000)

Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks (5,890)



(6,684)

Registration expenses related to the issuance of Partnership common units (855)



—

Distributions to WES unitholders (131,910)



(120,140)

Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner (1,935)



(3,353)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners of WES Operating (100,999)



(94,272)

Net contributions from (distributions to) Anadarko 451,591



64,251

Above-market component of swap agreements with Anadarko 7,407



14,282

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 2,180,564



$ 668,166

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 7,905



$ 444,098

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 92,142



79,588

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 100,047



$ 523,686







(1) Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA.

Western Midstream Partners, LP OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 (1) Throughput for natural gas assets (MMcf/d)





Gathering, treating and transportation 527



508

Processing 3,471



3,101

Equity investment (2) 377



294

Total throughput for natural gas assets 4,375



3,903

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests for natural gas assets (3) 176



172

Total throughput attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP for natural gas assets 4,199



3,731

Throughput for crude oil, NGLs and produced water assets (MBbls/d)





Gathering, treating, transportation and disposal 820



350

Equity investment (4) 304



155

Total throughput for crude oil, NGLs and produced water assets 1,124



505

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests for crude oil, NGLs and produced water assets (3) 22



10

Total throughput attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP for crude oil, NGLs and produced water assets 1,102



495

Adjusted gross margin per Mcf for natural gas assets (5) $ 1.09



$ 1.00

Adjusted gross margin per Bbl for crude oil, NGLs and produced water assets (6) 1.77



1.87







(1) Throughput and Adjusted gross margin have been recast to include the results attributable to AMA. (2) Represents the 14.81% share of average Fort Union throughput, 22% share of average Rendezvous throughput, 50% share of average Mi Vida throughput, 50% share of average Ranch Westex throughput and 30% share of average Red Bluff Express throughput. (3) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% interest in Chipeta held by a third-party member and (ii) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating held by a subsidiary of Anadarko, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of March 31, 2019. (4) Represents the 10% share of average White Cliffs throughput, 25% share of average Mont Belvieu JV throughput, 20% share of average TEG and TEP throughput, 33.33% share of average FRP throughput, 20% share of average Whitethorn throughput, 15% share of average Panola throughput and 20% share of average Saddlehorn throughput. (5) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural gas assets, divided by total throughput (MMcf/d) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP for natural gas assets. (6) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for crude oil, NGLs and produced water assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP for crude oil, NGLs and produced water assets.





Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018



Natural gas (MMcf/d)

Crude oil & NGLs (MBbls/d)

Produced water (MBbls/d) Delaware Basin

1,178



919



145



111



518



78

DJ Basin

1,258



1,107



102



102



—



—

Equity investments

377



294



304



155



—



—

Other

1,562



1,583



55



59



—



—

Total throughput

4,375



3,903



606



427



518



78



SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP

Related Links

http://www.westernmidstream.com

