Western Midstream Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced second-quarter 2021 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $226.3 million, or $0.55 per common unit (diluted), with second-quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $491.1 million, second-quarter 2021 Cash flows provided by operating activities totaling $452.1 million, and second-quarter 2021 Free cash flow(1) totaling $379.8 million.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Achieved record DJ Basin gas throughput of 1.4 Bcf/d for the second quarter, representing a 5-percent sequential-quarter increase.

Executed a long-term gas gathering and processing agreement with Crestone Peak Resources ("Crestone"), whereby Crestone dedicated all of its existing Watkins acreage, totaling approximately 74,000 acres, to the Partnership. As part of the agreement, Crestone will also dedicate to WES up to 148,000 additional acres that may be acquired and connected to Crestone's gas gathering system in the future.

(1) Please see the definitions of the Partnership's non-GAAP measures at the end of this release and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

On August 13, 2021, WES will pay its second-quarter 2021 per-unit distribution of $0.319, which represents a 1.3-percent increase over the prior quarter's distribution and is consistent with an annualized distribution growth of 5-percent. Second-quarter 2021 Free cash flow after distributions totaled $246.8 million. Second-quarter 2021 and year-to-date capital expenditures(1) totaled $84.0 million and $142.3 million, respectively.

"Our strong second-quarter Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow was a result of increased throughput across all product lines in the Delaware and DJ Basins," said Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Higher commodity prices continue to provide support for sustained increased producer activity, specifically in the Delaware Basin, and we've been successful in attracting incremental third-party business. With the hard work of our operations, engineering, and commercial teams, we've been able to fully leverage our expansive infrastructure to bring these additional volumes on the system."

Mr. Ure continued, "As we prepare for increased throughput, which will largely materialize in 2022, we expect to deploy additional capital-efficient dollars and be at or above the high end of our 2021 capital expenditures range of $275 million to $375 million. We've reduced our cost structure and enhanced our operational efficiencies, and we expect increased capital spend to be dedicated to gathering these incremental volumes. Furthermore, as a result of this activity coupled with our second-quarter outperformance, we now expect to be near the high end of our 2021 Adjusted EBITDA range of $1.825 billion to $1.925 billion."

Second-quarter 2021 total natural-gas throughput(2) averaged 4.3 Bcf/d, representing a 5-percent sequential-quarter increase. Second-quarter 2021 total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets(2) averaged 687 MBbls/d, representing a 14-percent sequential-quarter increase. Second-quarter 2021 total throughput for produced-water assets(2) averaged 688 MBbls/d, representing a 16-percent sequential-quarter increase.

(1) Accrual-based, includes equity investments, excludes capitalized interest, and excludes capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.

(2) Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes (i) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating and (ii) for natural-gas throughput, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW AT 1:00 P.M. CDT

WES will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss second-quarter 2021 results. To participate, individuals should dial 877-883-0383 (Domestic) or 412-902-6506 (International) 15 minutes before the scheduled conference call time and enter participant access code 7589922. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com. A replay of the conference call also will be available on the website following the call.

For additional details on WES's financial and operational performance, please refer to the earnings slides and updated investor presentation available at www.westernmidstream.com.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include our ability to meet financial guidance or distribution expectations; the ultimate impact of efforts to fight COVID-19 on the global economy and the timeline for a recovery in commodity demand and prices; our ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; our ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital-growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most-recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. WES undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, thousands except per-unit amounts

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues and other















Service revenues – fee based

$ 618,985



$ 642,628



$ 1,191,260



$ 1,344,024

Service revenues – product based

27,803



7,000



59,455



22,921

Product sales

72,256



21,736



143,061



78,385

Other

87



391



329



738

Total revenues and other

719,131



671,755



1,394,105



1,446,068

Equity income, net – related parties

58,666



54,415



110,831



115,762

Operating expenses















Cost of product

78,044



18,602



167,013



121,872

Operation and maintenance

153,028



145,186



293,360



304,377

General and administrative

44,448



36,423



89,564



76,888

Property and other taxes

17,967



19,395



32,351



37,871

Depreciation and amortization

137,849



119,805



268,402



252,124

Long-lived asset and other impairments

12,738



10,150



27,604



165,935

Goodwill impairment

—



—



—



441,017

Total operating expenses

444,074



349,561



878,294



1,400,084

Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

1,225



(2,843)



642



(2,883)

Operating income (loss)

334,948



373,766



627,284



158,863

Interest income – Anadarko note receivable

—



4,225



—



8,450

Interest expense

(95,290)



(94,654)



(193,783)



(183,240)

Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt

—



1,395



(289)



8,740

Other income (expense), net

84



1,653



(1,123)



(108)

Income (loss) before income taxes

239,742



286,385



432,089



(7,295)

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,465



5,044



2,577



764

Net income (loss)

238,277



281,341



429,512



(8,059)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

7,018



8,304



12,462



(24,569)

Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP

$ 231,259



$ 273,037



$ 417,050



$ 16,510

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):















Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP

$ 231,259



$ 273,037



$ 417,050



$ 16,510

General partner interest in net (income) loss

(4,964)



(5,461)



(8,957)



(330)

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)

$ 226,295



$ 267,576



$ 408,093



$ 16,180

Net income (loss) per common unit – basic and diluted

$ 0.55



$ 0.60



$ 0.99



$ 0.04

Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic and diluted

413,070



443,973



413,087



443,972



Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

thousands except number of units

June 30, 2021

December 31,

2020 Total current assets

$ 886,251



$ 943,064

Net property, plant, and equipment

8,589,965



8,709,945

Other assets

2,150,083



2,177,018

Total assets

$ 11,626,299



$ 11,830,027

Total current liabilities

$ 1,126,671



$ 960,935

Long-term debt

6,835,838



7,415,832

Asset retirement obligations

267,624



260,283

Other liabilities

343,293



297,765

Total liabilities

8,573,426



8,934,815

Equity and partners' capital







Common units (413,076,351 and 413,839,863 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021,

and December 31, 2020, respectively)

2,927,066



2,778,339

General partner units (9,060,641 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021, and December

31, 2020)

(13,923)



(17,208)

Noncontrolling interests

139,730



134,081

Total liabilities, equity, and partners' capital

$ 11,626,299



$ 11,830,027



Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30, thousands

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ 429,512



$ (8,059)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and

changes in assets and liabilities:







Depreciation and amortization

268,402



252,124

Long-lived asset and other impairments

27,604



165,935

Goodwill impairment

—



441,017

(Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net

(642)



2,883

(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt

289



(8,740)

Cash paid to settle interest-rate swaps

—



(12,763)

Change in other items, net

(11,504)



(93,398)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 713,661



$ 738,999

Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

$ (137,928)



$ (313,065)

Acquisitions from related parties

(2,000)



—

Contributions to equity investments - related parties

(3,508)



(16,064)

Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

21,373



13,340

Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties

8,003



—

(Increase) decrease in materials and supplies inventory and other

7,656



(39,212)

Net cash used in investing activities

$ (106,404)



$ (355,001)

Cash flows from financing activities







Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs

$ 100,000



$ 3,586,173

Repayments of debt

(531,085)



(3,583,149)

Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks

(29,102)



(4,686)

Distributions to Partnership unitholders

(264,234)



(422,679)

Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner

(1,521)



(2,775)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner of WES Operating

(5,292)



(8,676)

Net contributions from (distributions to) related parties

4,508



21,832

Finance lease payments

(3,639)



(10,262)

Unit repurchases

(16,241)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$ (746,606)



$ (424,222)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$ (139,349)



$ (40,224)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

444,922



99,962

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 305,573



$ 59,738



Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

WES defines Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.

WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus (i) distributions from equity investments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax expense, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) impairments, and (vii) other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less (i) gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, (ii) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, (iii) income from equity investments, (iv) interest income, (v) income tax benefit, (vi) other income, and (vii) the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.

WES defines Free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures and contributions to equity investments, plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings. Management considers Free cash flow an appropriate metric for assessing capital discipline, cost efficiency, and balance-sheet strength. Although Free cash flow is the metric used to assess WES's ability to make distributions to unitholders, this measure should not be viewed as indicative of the actual amount of cash that is available for distributions or planned for distributions for a given period. Instead, Free cash flow should be considered indicative of the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, and other general partnership purposes.

Below are reconciliations of (i) gross margin (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and (iii) net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free cash flow (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as gross margin or cash flows provided by operating activities.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Adjusted Gross Margin





Three Months Ended thousands

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021 Reconciliation of Gross margin to Adjusted gross margin







Total revenues and other

$ 719,131



$ 674,974

Less:







Cost of product

78,044



88,969

Depreciation and amortization

137,849



130,553

Gross margin

503,238



455,452

Add:







Distributions from equity investments

70,947



61,189

Depreciation and amortization

137,849



130,553

Less:







Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues

17,585



17,312

Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

17,213



15,258

Adjusted gross margin

$ 677,236



$ 614,624

Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets

$ 469,409



$ 432,389

Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets

150,317



133,145

Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets

57,510



49,090







(1) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended thousands

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021 Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA







Net income (loss)

$ 238,277



$ 191,235

Add:







Distributions from equity investments

70,947



61,189

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

7,121



6,734

Interest expense

95,290



98,493

Income tax expense

1,465



1,112

Depreciation and amortization

137,849



130,553

Impairments

12,738



14,866

Other expense

30



1,218

Less:







Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

1,225



(583)

Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt

—



(289)

Equity income, net – related parties

58,666



52,165

Other income

84



—

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

12,616



10,997

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 491,126



$ 443,110

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 452,111



$ 261,550

Interest (income) expense, net

95,290



98,493

Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net

(1,914)



(2,088)

Current income tax expense (benefit)

749



555

Other (income) expense, net

(84)



1,207

Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

9,232



12,141

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

38,982



30,182

Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net

(55,758)



16,467

Other items, net

(34,866)



35,600

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(12,616)



(10,997)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 491,126



$ 443,110

Cash flow information







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 452,111



$ 261,550

Net cash used in investing activities

(59,932)



(46,472)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(142,982)



(603,624)







(1) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended thousands

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021 Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 452,111



$ 261,550

Less:







Capital expenditures

78,145



59,783

Contributions to equity investments – related parties

3,422



86

Add:







Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

9,232



12,141

Free cash flow

$ 379,776



$ 213,822

Cash flow information







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 452,111



$ 261,550

Net cash used in investing activities

(59,932)



(46,472)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(142,982)



(603,624)



Western Midstream Partners, LP

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021 Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)







Gathering, treating, and transportation

534



519

Processing

3,433



3,237

Equity investments (1)

457



439

Total throughput

4,424



4,195

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

159



150

Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets

4,265



4,045

Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)







Gathering, treating, and transportation

315



279

Equity investments (3)

386



337

Total throughput

701



616

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

14



12

Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets

687



604

Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)







Gathering and disposal

702



607

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

14



12

Total throughput attributable to WES for produced-water assets

688



595

Per-Mcf Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets (4)

$ 1.21



$ 1.19

Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (5)

2.40



2.45

Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets (6)

0.92



0.92





















(1) Represents the 22% share of average Rendezvous throughput, 50% share of average Mi Vida and Ranch Westex throughput, and 30% share of average Red Bluff Express throughput. (2) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating and (ii) for natural-gas assets, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests. (3) Represents the 10% share of average White Cliffs throughput; 25% share of average Mont Belvieu JV throughput; 20% share of average TEG, TEP, Whitethorn, and Saddlehorn throughput; 33.33% share of average FRP throughput; and 15% share of average Panola and Cactus II throughput. (4) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets, divided by total throughput (MMcf/d) attributable to WES for natural-gas assets. (5) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets. (6) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to WES for produced-water assets.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

OPERATING STATISTICS (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021 Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d) Delaware Basin 1,244



1,133

DJ Basin 1,413



1,344

Equity investments 457



439

Other 1,310



1,279

Total throughput for natural-gas assets 4,424



4,195

Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d) Delaware Basin 184



162

DJ Basin 98



82

Equity investments 386



337

Other 33



35

Total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets 701



616

Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d) Delaware Basin 702



607

Total throughput for produced-water assets 702



607



SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP

