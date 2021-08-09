Western Midstream Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Results
Aug 09, 2021, 16:05 ET
HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced second-quarter 2021 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $226.3 million, or $0.55 per common unit (diluted), with second-quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $491.1 million, second-quarter 2021 Cash flows provided by operating activities totaling $452.1 million, and second-quarter 2021 Free cash flow(1) totaling $379.8 million.
RECENT HIGHLIGHTS
- Achieved record DJ Basin gas throughput of 1.4 Bcf/d for the second quarter, representing a 5-percent sequential-quarter increase.
- Executed a long-term gas gathering and processing agreement with Crestone Peak Resources ("Crestone"), whereby Crestone dedicated all of its existing Watkins acreage, totaling approximately 74,000 acres, to the Partnership. As part of the agreement, Crestone will also dedicate to WES up to 148,000 additional acres that may be acquired and connected to Crestone's gas gathering system in the future.
(1) Please see the definitions of the Partnership's non-GAAP measures at the end of this release and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.
On August 13, 2021, WES will pay its second-quarter 2021 per-unit distribution of $0.319, which represents a 1.3-percent increase over the prior quarter's distribution and is consistent with an annualized distribution growth of 5-percent. Second-quarter 2021 Free cash flow after distributions totaled $246.8 million. Second-quarter 2021 and year-to-date capital expenditures(1) totaled $84.0 million and $142.3 million, respectively.
"Our strong second-quarter Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow was a result of increased throughput across all product lines in the Delaware and DJ Basins," said Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Higher commodity prices continue to provide support for sustained increased producer activity, specifically in the Delaware Basin, and we've been successful in attracting incremental third-party business. With the hard work of our operations, engineering, and commercial teams, we've been able to fully leverage our expansive infrastructure to bring these additional volumes on the system."
Mr. Ure continued, "As we prepare for increased throughput, which will largely materialize in 2022, we expect to deploy additional capital-efficient dollars and be at or above the high end of our 2021 capital expenditures range of $275 million to $375 million. We've reduced our cost structure and enhanced our operational efficiencies, and we expect increased capital spend to be dedicated to gathering these incremental volumes. Furthermore, as a result of this activity coupled with our second-quarter outperformance, we now expect to be near the high end of our 2021 Adjusted EBITDA range of $1.825 billion to $1.925 billion."
Second-quarter 2021 total natural-gas throughput(2) averaged 4.3 Bcf/d, representing a 5-percent sequential-quarter increase. Second-quarter 2021 total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets(2) averaged 687 MBbls/d, representing a 14-percent sequential-quarter increase. Second-quarter 2021 total throughput for produced-water assets(2) averaged 688 MBbls/d, representing a 16-percent sequential-quarter increase.
(1) Accrual-based, includes equity investments, excludes capitalized interest, and excludes capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.
(2) Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes (i) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating and (ii) for natural-gas throughput, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.
ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM
Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.
For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.
This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include our ability to meet financial guidance or distribution expectations; the ultimate impact of efforts to fight COVID-19 on the global economy and the timeline for a recovery in commodity demand and prices; our ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; our ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital-growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most-recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. WES undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
thousands except per-unit amounts
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenues and other
|
Service revenues – fee based
|
$
|
618,985
|
$
|
642,628
|
$
|
1,191,260
|
$
|
1,344,024
|
Service revenues – product based
|
27,803
|
7,000
|
59,455
|
22,921
|
Product sales
|
72,256
|
21,736
|
143,061
|
78,385
|
Other
|
87
|
391
|
329
|
738
|
Total revenues and other
|
719,131
|
671,755
|
1,394,105
|
1,446,068
|
Equity income, net – related parties
|
58,666
|
54,415
|
110,831
|
115,762
|
Operating expenses
|
Cost of product
|
78,044
|
18,602
|
167,013
|
121,872
|
Operation and maintenance
|
153,028
|
145,186
|
293,360
|
304,377
|
General and administrative
|
44,448
|
36,423
|
89,564
|
76,888
|
Property and other taxes
|
17,967
|
19,395
|
32,351
|
37,871
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
137,849
|
119,805
|
268,402
|
252,124
|
Long-lived asset and other impairments
|
12,738
|
10,150
|
27,604
|
165,935
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
441,017
|
Total operating expenses
|
444,074
|
349,561
|
878,294
|
1,400,084
|
Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net
|
1,225
|
(2,843)
|
642
|
(2,883)
|
Operating income (loss)
|
334,948
|
373,766
|
627,284
|
158,863
|
Interest income – Anadarko note receivable
|
—
|
4,225
|
—
|
8,450
|
Interest expense
|
(95,290)
|
(94,654)
|
(193,783)
|
(183,240)
|
Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
1,395
|
(289)
|
8,740
|
Other income (expense), net
|
84
|
1,653
|
(1,123)
|
(108)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
239,742
|
286,385
|
432,089
|
(7,295)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
1,465
|
5,044
|
2,577
|
764
|
Net income (loss)
|
238,277
|
281,341
|
429,512
|
(8,059)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
7,018
|
8,304
|
12,462
|
(24,569)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP
|
$
|
231,259
|
$
|
273,037
|
$
|
417,050
|
$
|
16,510
|
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP
|
$
|
231,259
|
$
|
273,037
|
$
|
417,050
|
$
|
16,510
|
General partner interest in net (income) loss
|
(4,964)
|
(5,461)
|
(8,957)
|
(330)
|
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)
|
$
|
226,295
|
$
|
267,576
|
$
|
408,093
|
$
|
16,180
|
Net income (loss) per common unit – basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.55
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
0.99
|
$
|
0.04
|
Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic and diluted
|
413,070
|
443,973
|
413,087
|
443,972
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
|
thousands except number of units
|
June 30,
2021
|
December 31,
|
Total current assets
|
$
|
886,251
|
$
|
943,064
|
Net property, plant, and equipment
|
8,589,965
|
8,709,945
|
Other assets
|
2,150,083
|
2,177,018
|
Total assets
|
$
|
11,626,299
|
$
|
11,830,027
|
Total current liabilities
|
$
|
1,126,671
|
$
|
960,935
|
Long-term debt
|
6,835,838
|
7,415,832
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
267,624
|
260,283
|
Other liabilities
|
343,293
|
297,765
|
Total liabilities
|
8,573,426
|
8,934,815
|
Equity and partners' capital
|
Common units (413,076,351 and 413,839,863 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021,
|
2,927,066
|
2,778,339
|
General partner units (9,060,641 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021, and December
|
(13,923)
|
(17,208)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
139,730
|
134,081
|
Total liabilities, equity, and partners' capital
|
$
|
11,626,299
|
$
|
11,830,027
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
thousands
|
2021
|
2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
429,512
|
$
|
(8,059)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
268,402
|
252,124
|
Long-lived asset and other impairments
|
27,604
|
165,935
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
441,017
|
(Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net
|
(642)
|
2,883
|
(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
289
|
(8,740)
|
Cash paid to settle interest-rate swaps
|
—
|
(12,763)
|
Change in other items, net
|
(11,504)
|
(93,398)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
713,661
|
$
|
738,999
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Capital expenditures
|
$
|
(137,928)
|
$
|
(313,065)
|
Acquisitions from related parties
|
(2,000)
|
—
|
Contributions to equity investments - related parties
|
(3,508)
|
(16,064)
|
Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties
|
21,373
|
13,340
|
Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties
|
8,003
|
—
|
(Increase) decrease in materials and supplies inventory and other
|
7,656
|
(39,212)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
$
|
(106,404)
|
$
|
(355,001)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs
|
$
|
100,000
|
$
|
3,586,173
|
Repayments of debt
|
(531,085)
|
(3,583,149)
|
Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks
|
(29,102)
|
(4,686)
|
Distributions to Partnership unitholders
|
(264,234)
|
(422,679)
|
Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner
|
(1,521)
|
(2,775)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner of WES Operating
|
(5,292)
|
(8,676)
|
Net contributions from (distributions to) related parties
|
4,508
|
21,832
|
Finance lease payments
|
(3,639)
|
(10,262)
|
Unit repurchases
|
(16,241)
|
—
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
$
|
(746,606)
|
$
|
(424,222)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
(139,349)
|
$
|
(40,224)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
444,922
|
99,962
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
305,573
|
$
|
59,738
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
WES defines Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.
WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus (i) distributions from equity investments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax expense, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) impairments, and (vii) other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less (i) gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, (ii) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, (iii) income from equity investments, (iv) interest income, (v) income tax benefit, (vi) other income, and (vii) the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.
WES defines Free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures and contributions to equity investments, plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings. Management considers Free cash flow an appropriate metric for assessing capital discipline, cost efficiency, and balance-sheet strength. Although Free cash flow is the metric used to assess WES's ability to make distributions to unitholders, this measure should not be viewed as indicative of the actual amount of cash that is available for distributions or planned for distributions for a given period. Instead, Free cash flow should be considered indicative of the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, and other general partnership purposes.
Below are reconciliations of (i) gross margin (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and (iii) net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free cash flow (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as gross margin or cash flows provided by operating activities.
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
|
Adjusted Gross Margin
|
Three Months Ended
|
thousands
|
June 30,
2021
|
March 31,
2021
|
Reconciliation of Gross margin to Adjusted gross margin
|
Total revenues and other
|
$
|
719,131
|
$
|
674,974
|
Less:
|
Cost of product
|
78,044
|
88,969
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
137,849
|
130,553
|
Gross margin
|
503,238
|
455,452
|
Add:
|
Distributions from equity investments
|
70,947
|
61,189
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
137,849
|
130,553
|
Less:
|
Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues
|
17,585
|
17,312
|
Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)
|
17,213
|
15,258
|
Adjusted gross margin
|
$
|
677,236
|
$
|
614,624
|
Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets
|
$
|
469,409
|
$
|
432,389
|
Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets
|
150,317
|
133,145
|
Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets
|
57,510
|
49,090
|
(1)
|
For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Three Months Ended
|
thousands
|
June 30,
2021
|
March 31,
2021
|
Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
238,277
|
$
|
191,235
|
Add:
|
Distributions from equity investments
|
70,947
|
61,189
|
Non-cash equity-based compensation expense
|
7,121
|
6,734
|
Interest expense
|
95,290
|
98,493
|
Income tax expense
|
1,465
|
1,112
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
137,849
|
130,553
|
Impairments
|
12,738
|
14,866
|
Other expense
|
30
|
1,218
|
Less:
|
Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net
|
1,225
|
(583)
|
Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
(289)
|
Equity income, net – related parties
|
58,666
|
52,165
|
Other income
|
84
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)
|
12,616
|
10,997
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
491,126
|
$
|
443,110
|
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
452,111
|
$
|
261,550
|
Interest (income) expense, net
|
95,290
|
98,493
|
Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net
|
(1,914)
|
(2,088)
|
Current income tax expense (benefit)
|
749
|
555
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(84)
|
1,207
|
Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties
|
9,232
|
12,141
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
38,982
|
30,182
|
Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net
|
(55,758)
|
16,467
|
Other items, net
|
(34,866)
|
35,600
|
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)
|
(12,616)
|
(10,997)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
491,126
|
$
|
443,110
|
Cash flow information
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
452,111
|
$
|
261,550
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(59,932)
|
(46,472)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(142,982)
|
(603,624)
|
(1)
|
For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
|
Free Cash Flow
|
Three Months Ended
|
thousands
|
June 30,
2021
|
March 31,
2021
|
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
452,111
|
$
|
261,550
|
Less:
|
Capital expenditures
|
78,145
|
59,783
|
Contributions to equity investments – related parties
|
3,422
|
86
|
Add:
|
Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties
|
9,232
|
12,141
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
379,776
|
$
|
213,822
|
Cash flow information
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
452,111
|
$
|
261,550
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(59,932)
|
(46,472)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(142,982)
|
(603,624)
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30,
2021
|
March 31,
2021
|
Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)
|
Gathering, treating, and transportation
|
534
|
519
|
Processing
|
3,433
|
3,237
|
Equity investments (1)
|
457
|
439
|
Total throughput
|
4,424
|
4,195
|
Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
|
159
|
150
|
Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets
|
4,265
|
4,045
|
Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)
|
Gathering, treating, and transportation
|
315
|
279
|
Equity investments (3)
|
386
|
337
|
Total throughput
|
701
|
616
|
Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
|
14
|
12
|
Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets
|
687
|
604
|
Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)
|
Gathering and disposal
|
702
|
607
|
Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
|
14
|
12
|
Total throughput attributable to WES for produced-water assets
|
688
|
595
|
Per-Mcf Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets (4)
|
$
|
1.21
|
$
|
1.19
|
Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (5)
|
2.40
|
2.45
|
Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets (6)
|
0.92
|
0.92
|
(1)
|
Represents the 22% share of average Rendezvous throughput, 50% share of average Mi Vida and Ranch Westex throughput, and 30% share of average Red Bluff Express throughput.
|
(2)
|
For all periods presented, includes (i) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating and (ii) for natural-gas assets, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.
|
(3)
|
Represents the 10% share of average White Cliffs throughput; 25% share of average Mont Belvieu JV throughput; 20% share of average TEG, TEP, Whitethorn, and Saddlehorn throughput; 33.33% share of average FRP throughput; and 15% share of average Panola and Cactus II throughput.
|
(4)
|
Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets, divided by total throughput (MMcf/d) attributable to WES for natural-gas assets.
|
(5)
|
Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets.
|
(6)
|
Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to WES for produced-water assets.
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30,
2021
|
March 31,
2021
|
Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)
|
Delaware Basin
|
1,244
|
1,133
|
DJ Basin
|
1,413
|
1,344
|
Equity investments
|
457
|
439
|
Other
|
1,310
|
1,279
|
Total throughput for natural-gas assets
|
4,424
|
4,195
|
Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)
|
Delaware Basin
|
184
|
162
|
DJ Basin
|
98
|
82
|
Equity investments
|
386
|
337
|
Other
|
33
|
35
|
Total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets
|
701
|
616
|
Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)
|
Delaware Basin
|
702
|
607
|
Total throughput for produced-water assets
|
702
|
607
