Western Midstream Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced third-quarter 2019 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $121.2 million, or $0.27 per common unit (diluted), with third-quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $410.2 million and third-quarter 2019 Distributable cash flow(1) totaling $304.4 million.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Achieved record West Texas Complex gas throughput of 1.27 Bcf/d for third quarter, representing an 8% sequential-quarter increase

Achieved record Delaware Basin water throughput of 580 MBbls/d for third quarter, representing a 13% sequential-quarter increase

Achieved record DJ Basin and West Texas oil throughput of 275 MBbls/d for third quarter, representing a 9% sequential-quarter increase

Estimated 2019 total capital expenditures near the 2019 low-end guidance range of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion

Estimated preliminary 2020 outlook to include meaningful year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth and a total capital expenditures reduction

For the third quarter of 2019, WES declared a per-unit quarterly distribution of $0.6200. This represents WES's 27th consecutive quarterly distribution increase and is consistent with WES's 2019 annual distribution growth-guidance range of 5% to 6%. The third-quarter 2019 Coverage ratio(1) was 1.08 times.







(1) Please see the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and calculation of the Coverage ratio.

"We continue to experience strong throughput growth in the DJ and Delaware Basins, where we are well-positioned to support Oxy's future development plans and service our highly valued third-party customers," said Chief Executive Officer, Michael Ure. "Our extensive and highly leverageable assets and dedicated workforce throughout these two basins enable us to pace our growth with that of Oxy and to adopt a renewed focus on attracting meaningful and sustainable third-party business."

Third-quarter 2019 total natural gas throughput(1) averaged 4.2 Bcf/d, representing a 2% sequential-quarter decline and a 6% increase from third-quarter 2018. Excluding the effects of since-resolved downstream constraints impacting our Rockies assets, third-quarter natural gas throughput would have been approximately 110 MMcf/d higher than reported and would have represented a 1% sequential-quarter increase and a 9% increase from third-quarter 2018. Third-quarter 2019 total throughput of crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets(1) averaged 1,191 MBbls/d, representing an 8% sequential-quarter increase and a 28% increase from third-quarter 2018. Third-quarter 2019 capital expenditures(2), including equity investments and excluding acquisitions and capitalized interest, totaled $265.2 million on a cash basis and $278.2 million on an accrual basis, with cash maintenance capital expenditures totaling $29.2 million.

PRELIMINARY 2020 OUTLOOK

Total capital expenditures are expected to decline 20% – 30%, compared to the midpoint of 2019 guidance

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow approximately 10% year-over-year

Maintenance capital is expected to remain largely consistent as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA, compared to 2019

"Our 2020 goals will encompass delivering capital-efficient, organic growth from our DJ and Delaware Basin assets," said Michael Ure. "With our backbone infrastructure in place, we remain committed to driving operational efficiencies alongside additional growth that should enable sustained distribution increases."







(1) Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of September 30, 2019. (2) Excludes capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.

CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW AT 1 P.M. CST

WES will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss third-quarter 2019 results. Individuals who would like to participate should dial 877-883-0383 (Domestic) or 412-902-6506 (International) approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled conference call time and enter participant access code 1868618. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com. A replay of the conference call also will be available on the website for two weeks following the call.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for Occidental and third-party customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and as agent for its customers under certain of its contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include the ability to meet financial guidance or distribution growth expectations; the ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; the ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other public filings and press releases. Western Midstream Partners, LP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

Below are reconciliations of (i) net income (loss) (GAAP) to WES's Distributable cash flow (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted EBITDA") (non-GAAP), and (iii) operating income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that WES's Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin, and Coverage ratio are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin, and Coverage ratio, as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin, and Coverage ratio should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as operating income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities.

WES defines "Distributable cash flow" as Adjusted EBITDA, plus interest income and the net settlement amounts from the sale and/or purchase of natural gas, condensate, and NGLs under WES Operating's commodity-price swap agreements to the extent such amounts are not recognized as Adjusted EBITDA, less Service revenues – fee based recognized in Adjusted EBITDA in excess of (less than) customer billings, net cash paid (or to be paid) for interest expense (including amortization of deferred debt issuance costs originally paid in cash, offset by non-cash capitalized interest), maintenance capital expenditures, income taxes, and Distributable cash flow attributable to noncontrolling interests to the extent such amounts are not excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus distributions from equity investments, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, impairments, and other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, income from equity investments, interest income, income tax benefit, other income, and the noncontrolling interests owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.

WES defines Adjusted gross margin as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interests owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Distributable Cash Flow





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, thousands except Coverage ratio

2019

2018 (1)

2019

2018 (1) Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Distributable cash flow and calculation of the Coverage ratio















Net income (loss)

$ 125,223



$ 198,560



$ 512,260



$ 446,737

Add:















Distributions from equity investments

71,005



66,493



203,540



145,650

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

4,137



1,614



10,278



5,766

Non-cash settled interest expense, net

20



—



20



—

Income tax (benefit) expense

1,309



15,005



12,679



36,193

Depreciation and amortization

127,914



97,479



362,977



270,757

Impairments

3,107



27,902



4,294



155,286

Above-market component of swap agreements with Anadarko

—



12,601



7,407



40,722

Other expense

67,961



33



161,813



184

Less:















Recognized Service revenues – fee based in excess of (less than) customer billings

(3,934)



6,014



(22,230)



8,971

Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

248



65



(1,403)



351

Equity income, net – affiliates

53,893



54,215



175,483



133,874

Cash paid for maintenance capital expenditures

29,298



32,620



94,888



81,537

Capitalized interest

8,386



8,449



20,933



25,283

Cash paid for (reimbursement of) income taxes

—



—



96



(87)

Other income

—



655



—



2,749

Distributable cash flow attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

8,401



9,399



27,464



27,138

Distributable cash flow

$ 304,384



$ 308,270



$ 980,037



$ 821,479

Distributions declared















Distributions from WES Operating

$ 283,881







$ 843,804





Less: Cash reserve for the proper conduct of WES's business

3,001







6,641





Distributions to WES unitholders (3)

$ 280,880







$ 837,163





Coverage ratio

1.08

x



1.17

x







(1) Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to the assets acquired from Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in February 2019 (the "Anadarko Midstream Assets" or "AMA"). (2) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of September 30, 2019. (3) Reflects cash distributions of $0.62000 and $1.84800 per unit declared for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, thousands

2019

2018 (1)

2019

2018 (1) Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA















Net income (loss)

$ 125,223



$ 198,560



$ 512,260



$ 446,737

Add:















Distributions from equity investments

71,005



66,493



203,540



145,650

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

4,137



1,614



10,278



5,766

Interest expense

78,524



48,869



223,872



129,129

Income tax expense

1,309



15,005



12,679



36,193

Depreciation and amortization

127,914



97,479



362,977



270,757

Impairments

3,107



27,902



4,294



155,286

Other expense

67,961



33



161,813



184

Less:















Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

248



65



(1,403)



351

Equity income, net – affiliates

53,893



54,215



175,483



133,874

Interest income – affiliates

4,225



4,225



12,675



12,675

Other income

—



655



—



2,749

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

10,601



10,976



33,495



30,950

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 410,213



$ 385,819



$ 1,271,463



$ 1,009,103

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 340,154



$ 335,869



$ 1,026,685



$ 965,195

Interest (income) expense, net

74,299



44,644



211,197



116,454

Uncontributed cash-based compensation awards

141



(55)



789



932

Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net

(3,651)



(1,283)



(6,499)



(4,659)

Current income tax (benefit) expense

(407)



(19,432)



6,078



(47,102)

Other (income) expense, net (3)

(495)



(655)



(1,397)



(2,749)

Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – affiliates

4,151



6,184



21,203



19,816

Changes in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net

12,418



56,281



9,750



64,853

Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net

(11,808)



(19,041)



69,390



(61,081)

Other items, net

6,012



(5,717)



(32,238)



(11,606)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

(10,601)



(10,976)



(33,495)



(30,950)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 410,213



$ 385,819



$ 1,271,463



$ 1,009,103

Cash flow information















Net cash provided by operating activities









$ 1,026,685



$ 965,195

Net cash used in investing activities









(3,134,643)



(1,798,702)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









2,133,246



886,796







(1) Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA. (2) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of September 30, 2019. (3) Excludes non-cash losses on interest-rate swaps of $68.3 million and $162.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Adjusted Gross Margin





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, thousands

2019

2018 (1)

2019

2018 (1) Reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to Adjusted gross margin















Operating income (loss)

$ 268,725



$ 257,554



$ 897,713



$ 596,635

Add:















Distributions from equity investments

71,005



66,493



203,540



145,650

Operation and maintenance

176,572



129,042



467,832



338,626

General and administrative

30,769



16,022



83,640



47,448

Property and other taxes

15,281



13,146



45,848



41,496

Depreciation and amortization

127,914



97,479



362,977



270,757

Impairments

3,107



27,902



4,294



155,286

Less:















Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

248



65



(1,403)



351

Equity income, net – affiliates

53,893



54,215



175,483



133,874

Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues

23,969



17,485



60,747



50,204

Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

15,619



14,445



47,203



40,334

Adjusted gross margin

$ 599,644



$ 521,428



$ 1,783,814



$ 1,371,135

Adjusted gross margin for natural gas assets

$ 401,380



$ 376,131



$ 1,226,302



$ 1,048,185

Adjusted gross margin for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets

198,264



145,297



557,512



322,950







(1) Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA. (2) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of September 30, 2019.

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, thousands except per-unit amounts

2019

2018 (1)

2019

2018 (1) Revenues and other















Service revenues – fee based

$ 587,965



$ 486,329



$ 1,761,483



$ 1,311,963

Service revenues – product based

9,476



23,336



45,530



69,421

Product sales

68,248



76,999



214,850



223,939

Other

338



1,236



1,101



1,709

Total revenues and other

666,027



587,900



2,022,964



1,607,032

Equity income, net – affiliates

53,893



54,215



175,483



133,874

Operating expenses















Cost of product

97,800



101,035



334,740



291,009

Operation and maintenance

176,572



129,042



467,832



338,626

General and administrative

30,769



16,022



83,640



47,448

Property and other taxes

15,281



13,146



45,848



41,496

Depreciation and amortization

127,914



97,479



362,977



270,757

Impairments

3,107



27,902



4,294



155,286

Total operating expenses

451,443



384,626



1,299,331



1,144,622

Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

248



65



(1,403)



351

Operating income (loss)

268,725



257,554



897,713



596,635

Interest income – affiliates

4,225



4,225



12,675



12,675

Interest expense

(78,524)



(48,869)



(223,872)



(129,129)

Other income (expense), net (2)

(67,894)



655



(161,577)



2,749

Income (loss) before income taxes

126,532



213,565



524,939



482,930

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,309



15,005



12,679



36,193

Net income (loss)

125,223



198,560



512,260



446,737

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

4,006



47,203



102,789



63,669

Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP

$ 121,217



$ 151,357



$ 409,471



$ 383,068

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):















Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP

$ 121,217



$ 151,357



$ 409,471



$ 383,068

Pre-acquisition net (income) loss allocated to Anadarko

—



(43,883)



(29,279)



(107,009)

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)

$ 121,217



$ 107,474



$ 380,192



$ 276,059

Net income (loss) per common unit – basic and diluted

$ 0.27



$ 0.49



$ 0.94



$ 1.26

Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic and diluted

453,021



218,938



402,421



218,935







(1) Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA. (2) Includes non-cash losses on interest-rate swaps of $68.3 million and $162.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

thousands except number of units

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 (1) Total current assets

$ 393,238



$ 344,764

Note receivable – Anadarko

260,000



260,000

Net property, plant, and equipment

8,933,834



8,410,353

Other assets

2,591,153



2,442,088

Total assets

$ 12,178,225



$ 11,457,205

Total current liabilities

$ 596,872



$ 637,477

Long-term debt

7,730,502



4,787,381

APCWH Note Payable

—



427,493

Asset retirement obligations

319,178



300,024

Other liabilities

196,598



412,147

Total liabilities

8,843,150



6,564,522

Equity and partners' capital







Common units (453,032,050 and 218,937,797 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively)

3,182,917



951,888

Net investment by Anadarko

—



1,388,018

Noncontrolling interests

152,158



2,552,777

Total liabilities, equity and partners' capital

$ 12,178,225



$ 11,457,205







(1) Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA.

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30, thousands

2019

2018 (1) Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ 512,260



$ 446,737

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and changes in assets and liabilities:







Depreciation and amortization

362,977



270,757

Impairments

4,294



155,286

(Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net

1,403



(351)

(Gain) loss on interest-rate swaps

162,974



—

Change in other items, net

(17,223)



92,766

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,026,685



$ 965,195

Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

$ (947,266)



$ (1,589,653)

Acquisitions from affiliates

(2,007,501)



(254)

Acquisitions from third parties

(93,303)



(161,858)

Investments in equity affiliates

(108,118)



(67,085)

Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – affiliates

21,203



19,816

Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties

342



332

Net cash used in investing activities

$ (3,134,643)



$ (1,798,702)

Cash flows from financing activities







Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs

$ 3,950,750



$ 2,401,097

Repayments of debt

(1,467,595)



(1,040,000)

Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks

(9,204)



(2,687)

Registration expenses related to the issuance of Partnership common units

(855)



—

Distributions to Partnership unitholders

(688,193)



(372,189)

Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner

(5,200)



(9,446)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners of WES Operating

(112,430)



(287,435)

Net contributions from (distributions to) Anadarko

458,819



156,734

Above-market component of swap agreements with Anadarko

7,407



40,722

Finance lease payments – affiliates

(253)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$ 2,133,246



$ 886,796

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$ 25,288



$ 53,289

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

92,142



79,588

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 117,430



$ 132,877







(1) Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA.

Western Midstream Partners, LP OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018 (1)

2019

2018 (1) Throughput for natural gas assets (MMcf/d)















Gathering, treating, and transportation

523



545



526



531

Processing

3,458



3,273



3,484



3,206

Equity investment (2)

390



301



390



297

Total throughput for natural gas assets

4,371



4,119



4,400



4,034

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests for natural gas assets (3)

172



168



175



171

Total throughput attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP for natural gas assets

4,199



3,951



4,225



3,863

Throughput for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets (MBbls/d)















Gathering, treating, transportation, and disposal

908



663



849



470

Equity investment (4)

307



290



308



222

Total throughput for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets

1,215



953



1,157



692

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets (3)

24



19



23



14

Total throughput attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets

1,191



934



1,134



678

Adjusted gross margin per Mcf for natural gas assets (5)

$ 1.04



$ 1.03



$ 1.06



$ 0.99

Adjusted gross margin per Bbl for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets (6)

1.81



1.69



1.80



1.75





































(1) Throughput and Adjusted gross margin have been recast to include the results attributable to AMA. (2) Represents the 14.81% share of average Fort Union throughput, 22% share of average Rendezvous throughput, 50% share of average Mi Vida and Ranch Westex throughput, and 30% share of average Red Bluff Express throughput. (3) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of September 30, 2019. (4) Represents the 10% share of average White Cliffs throughput, 25% share of average Mont Belvieu JV throughput, 20% share of average TEG, TEP, Whitethorn and Saddlehorn throughput, 33.33% share of average FRP throughput, and 15% share of average Panola throughput. (5) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural gas assets, divided by total throughput (MMcf/d) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP for natural gas assets. (6) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets.