WESTERN MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES THIRD-QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Reported third-quarter 2024 Net income attributable to limited partners of $281.8 million , generating third-quarter Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $566.9 million .

Reported third-quarter 2024 Cash flows provided by operating activities of $551.3 million, generating third-quarter Free cash flow of $365.1 million.

Announced a third-quarter Base Distribution of $0.875 per unit, or $3.50 per unit on an annualized basis, which is in-line with the prior-quarter's Base Distribution.

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced third-quarter 2024 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) attributable to limited partners for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $281.8 million, or $0.74 per common unit (diluted), with third-quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $566.9 million. Third-quarter 2024 Cash flows provided by operating activities totaled $551.3 million, and third-quarter 2024 Free cash flow(1) totaled $365.1 million.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Gathered record natural-gas and crude-oil and NGLs throughput in the Delaware Basin of 1.9 Bcf/d and 246 MBbls/d, respectively, each representing a 2-percent sequential-quarter increase.

Gathered record natural-gas and crude-oil and NGLs throughput in the Powder River Basin of 505 MMcf/d and 26 MBbls/d, respectively, representing sequential-quarter increases of 19-percent and 4-percent, respectively.

Achieved increased produced-water throughput in the Delaware Basin of 1,121 MBbls/d, representing a 2-percent sequential-quarter increase.

Issued $800.0 million of 5.450% senior notes due 2034, the proceeds from which will be used to repay a portion of the Partnership's senior notes due in 2025, and for general partnership purposes.

of 5.450% senior notes due 2034, the proceeds from which will be used to repay a portion of the Partnership's senior notes due in 2025, and for general partnership purposes. Maintained strong operational performance and continued flow assurance for our customers, with system operability above 98-percent, despite multiple plant turnarounds in several of our core operating basins.

Subsequent to quarter-end, executed agreements to realign the commercial structure of the Mi Vida joint venture, which will provide WES with 100 MMcf/d of dedicated natural-gas processing capacity in the Delaware Basin beginning in mid-2025.

On November 14, 2024, WES will pay its third-quarter 2024 per-unit Base Distribution of $0.875, which is in-line with the prior quarter's Base Distribution. Third-quarter 2024 Free cash flow(1) after distributions totaled $24.3 million. Third-quarter 2024 capital expenditures(2) totaled $198.1 million.

Third-quarter 2024 natural-gas throughput(3) averaged 5.0 Bcf/d, representing a 1-percent sequential quarter increase. Third-quarter 2024 throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets(3) averaged 506 MBbls/d, representing a 2-percent sequential-quarter decrease. Third-quarter 2024 throughput for produced-water assets(3) averaged 1,099 MBbls/d, representing a 2-percent sequential-quarter increase.

"We achieved another quarter of record natural-gas and crude-oil and NGLs throughput in the Delaware Basin and experienced continued strong throughput growth in the Powder River Basin as the Meritage Midstream acquisition continues to exceed our expectations," said Oscar Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer. "However, our profitability declined slightly quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to lower natural-gas liquids recoveries and lower commodity prices in the Delaware Basin, lower distributions from our equity investments, and higher operation and maintenance expense, which is typical in the third quarter."

Mr. Brown continued, "Looking to the fourth quarter, we estimate increased Adjusted EBITDA primarily driven by continued steady throughput growth from our core operating basins and lower operation and maintenance expense. While we still expect Adjusted EBITDA to be towards the high end of our previously announced $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion guidance range for the year, we are reducing our average year-over-year crude-oil and NGLs and produced-water throughput growth expectations."

"In August, we issued $800.0 million of new senior notes in a highly successful offering that resulted in the best 10-year credit spread in WES's history. Our trailing-twelve-month net leverage ratio has comfortably reached our year-end 2024 threshold of 3.0 times, and we will continue to look for the most efficient ways to allocate capital to generate the best returns for our unitholders. Those options continue to include organic growth opportunities to prudently expand the business, accretive M&A similar to the Meritage Midstream acquisition, and increasing the Base Distribution in-line with the growth of the business. Our strong operating model, improved balance sheet, and transparent capital-return framework, all provide WES with a solid foundation that is well positioned for future success," concluded Mr. Brown.

CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW AT 1:00 P.M. CT

WES will host a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its third-quarter 2024 results. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com. A small number of phone lines are available for analysts; individuals should dial 800-836-8184 (Domestic) or 646-357-8785 (International) ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled conference call time. A replay of the live audio webcast can be accessed on the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com for one year after the call.

For additional details on WES's financial and operational performance, please refer to the earnings slides and updated investor presentation available at www.westernmidstream.com.

2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Today WES released its annual sustainability report focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. The report details the Partnership's continued focus on the three core pillars of its ESG approach: supporting sustainable environments, focusing on people, and operating responsibly. To download and read the full report, please click on the Sustainability section of our website at www.westernmidstream.com.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity price volatility through fee-based contracts.

For more information about WES, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include our ability to meet financial guidance or distribution expectations; our ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; our ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital-growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most-recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. WES undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

______________________________________________________________

(1) Please see the definitions of the Partnership's non-GAAP measures at the end of this release and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. (2) Accrual-based, includes equity investments, excludes capitalized interest, and excludes capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta. (3) Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes (i) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary and (ii) for natural-gas throughput, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.





WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS

Daniel Jenkins

Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

866.512.3523

Rhianna Disch

Manager, Investor Relations

[email protected]

866.512.3523

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, thousands except per-unit amounts

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues and other















Service revenues – fee based

$ 814,319

$ 695,547

$ 2,389,366

$ 2,004,920 Service revenues – product based

49,115

48,446

177,321

142,212 Product sales

19,673

31,652

109,076

100,336 Other

255

368

957

800 Total revenues and other

883,362

776,013

2,676,720

2,248,268 Equity income, net – related parties

23,977

35,494

84,227

116,839 Operating expenses















Cost of product

32,847

27,590

132,936

123,795 Operation and maintenance

231,066

204,434

649,324

562,104 General and administrative

64,726

55,050

195,498

159,572 Property and other taxes

12,635

14,583

43,984

39,961 Depreciation and amortization

166,015

147,363

487,438

435,481 Long-lived asset and other impairments

4,651

245

6,204

52,880 Total operating expenses

511,940

449,265

1,515,384

1,373,793 Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

467

(1,480)

299,426

(3,668) Operating income (loss)

395,866

360,762

1,544,989

987,646 Interest expense

(94,149)

(82,754)

(279,177)

(250,606) Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt

—

8,565

5,403

15,378 Other income (expense), net

9,565

(1,270)

16,124

2,817 Income (loss) before income taxes

311,282

285,303

1,287,339

755,235 Income tax expense (benefit)

15,390

905

17,667

2,980 Net income (loss)

295,892

284,398

1,269,672

752,255 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

7,412

7,102

29,714

18,393 Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP

$ 288,480

$ 277,296

$ 1,239,958

$ 733,862 Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):















Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP

$ 288,480

$ 277,296

$ 1,239,958

$ 733,862 General partner interest in net (income) loss

(6,708)

(6,453)

(28,845)

(16,960) Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)

$ 281,772

$ 270,843

$ 1,211,113

$ 716,902 Net income (loss) per common unit – basic

$ 0.74

$ 0.71

$ 3.18

$ 1.87 Net income (loss) per common unit – diluted

$ 0.74

$ 0.70

$ 3.17

$ 1.86 Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic

380,513

383,561

380,343

384,211 Weighted-average common units outstanding – diluted

382,620

384,772

382,189

385,344

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

thousands except number of units

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Total current assets

$ 1,832,688

$ 992,410 Net property, plant, and equipment

9,695,591

9,655,016 Other assets

1,452,945

1,824,181 Total assets

$ 12,981,224

$ 12,471,607 Total current liabilities

$ 1,646,195

$ 1,304,056 Long-term debt

6,929,212

7,283,556 Asset retirement obligations

374,646

359,185 Other liabilities

653,654

495,680 Total liabilities

9,603,707

9,442,477 Equity and partners' capital







Common units (380,555,427 and 379,519,983 units issued and outstanding at September 30,

2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively)

3,225,855

2,894,231 General partner units (9,060,641 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024, and

December 31, 2023)

10,972

3,193 Noncontrolling interests

140,690

131,706 Total liabilities, equity, and partners' capital

$ 12,981,224

$ 12,471,607

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30, thousands

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ 1,269,672

$ 752,255 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and

changes in assets and liabilities:







Depreciation and amortization

487,438

435,481 Long-lived asset and other impairments

6,204

52,880 (Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net

(299,426)

3,668 (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt

(5,403)

(15,378) Change in other items, net

123,929

(40,872) Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,582,414

$ 1,188,034 Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

$ (595,087)

$ (536,427) Acquisitions from third parties

(443)

— Contributions to equity investments - related parties

—

(1,153) Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

27,560

31,715 Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties

792,241

(60) (Increase) decrease in materials and supplies inventory and other

(33,118)

(32,659) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$ 191,153

$ (538,584) Cash flows from financing activities







Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs

$ 789,193

$ 1,801,011 Repayments of debt

(143,852)

(1,317,928) Commercial paper borrowings (repayments), net

(610,312)

— Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks

(2,282)

(241) Distributions to Partnership unitholders

(905,155)

(754,998) Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner

(2,228)

(5,083) Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner of WES Operating

(18,502)

(18,260) Unit repurchases

—

(134,602) Other

(28,479)

(16,511) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$ (921,617)

$ (446,612) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$ 851,950

$ 202,838 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

272,787

286,656 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 1,124,737

$ 489,494

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

WES defines Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.

WES defines Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted EBITDA") as net income (loss), plus (i) distributions from equity investments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax expense, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) impairments, and (vii) other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less (i) gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, (ii) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, (iii) income from equity investments, (iv) interest income, (v) income tax benefit, (vi) other income, and (vii) the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.

WES defines Free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures and contributions to equity investments, plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings.

Below are reconciliations of (i) gross margin (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and (iii) net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free cash flow (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as gross margin or cash flows provided by operating activities.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)

Adjusted Gross Margin





Three Months Ended thousands

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024 Reconciliation of Gross margin to Adjusted gross margin







Total revenues and other

$ 883,362

$ 905,629 Less:







Cost of product

32,847

54,010 Depreciation and amortization

166,015

163,432 Gross margin

684,500

688,187 Add:







Distributions from equity investments

29,344

32,970 Depreciation and amortization

166,015

163,432 Less:







Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues

32,379

28,998 Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

19,986

19,741 Adjusted gross margin

$ 827,494

$ 835,850









Gross margin







Gross margin for natural-gas assets (2)

$ 511,244

$ 516,253 Gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (2)

97,263

96,786 Gross margin for produced-water assets (2)

83,178

82,346 Adjusted gross margin







Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets

$ 596,459

$ 601,443 Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets

134,253

138,894 Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets

96,782

95,513





(1) Includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests. (2) Excludes corporate-level depreciation and amortization.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended thousands

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024 Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA







Net income (loss)

$ 295,892

$ 387,564 Add:







Distributions from equity investments

29,344

32,970 Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

8,759

10,391 Interest expense

94,149

90,522 Income tax expense

15,390

755 Depreciation and amortization

166,015

163,432 Impairments

4,651

1,530 Other expense

90

37 Less:







Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

467

59,342 Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt

—

4,879 Equity income, net – related parties

23,977

27,431 Other income

9,565

4,213 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

13,411

13,276 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 566,870

$ 578,060 Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 551,288

$ 631,418 Interest (income) expense, net

94,149

90,522 Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net

(2,221)

(2,473) Current income tax expense (benefit)

1,471

726 Other (income) expense, net

(9,565)

(4,213) Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

3,257

5,270 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

(12,683)

(28,436) Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net

(8,161)

(13,338) Other items, net

(37,254)

(88,140) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(13,411)

(13,276) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 566,870

$ 578,060 Cash flow information







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 551,288

$ 631,418 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(190,701)

(14,995) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

420,031

(567,550)





(1) Includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended thousands

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024 Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 551,288

$ 631,418 Less:







Capital expenditures

189,434

211,864 Add:







Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

3,257

5,270 Free cash flow

$ 365,111

$ 424,824 Cash flow information







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 551,288

$ 631,418 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(190,701)

(14,995) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

420,031

(567,550)

Western Midstream Partners, LP OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

Inc/ (Dec) Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)











Gathering, treating, and transportation

388

438

(11) % Processing

4,298

4,209

2 % Equity investments (1)

503

508

(1) % Total throughput

5,189

5,155

1 % Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

173

167

4 % Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets

5,016

4,988

1 % Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)











Gathering, treating, and transportation

393

396

(1) % Equity investments (1)

124

130

(5) % Total throughput

517

526

(2) % Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

11

11

— % Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets

506

515

(2) % Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)











Gathering and disposal

1,121

1,102

2 % Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

22

22

— % Total throughput attributable to WES for produced-water assets

1,099

1,080

2 % Per-Mcf Gross margin for natural-gas assets (3)

$ 1.07

$ 1.10

(3) % Per-Bbl Gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (3)

2.05

2.02

1 % Per-Bbl Gross margin for produced-water assets (3)

0.81

0.82

(1) %













Per-Mcf Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets (4)

$ 1.29

$ 1.33

(3) % Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (4)

2.88

2.96

(3) % Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets (4)

0.96

0.97

(1) %





(1) Represents our share of average throughput for investments accounted for under the equity method of accounting. (2) Includes (i) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary and (ii) for natural-gas assets, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests. (3) Average for period. Calculated as Gross margin for natural-gas assets, crude-oil and NGLs assets, or produced-water assets, divided by the respective total throughput (MMcf or MBbls) for natural-gas assets, crude-oil and NGLs assets, or produced-water assets. (4) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets, crude-oil and NGLs assets, or produced-water assets, divided by the respective total throughput (MMcf or MBbls) attributable to WES for natural-gas assets, crude-oil and NGLs assets, or produced-water assets.

Western Midstream Partners, LP OPERATING STATISTICS (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

Inc/ (Dec) Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d) Operated











Delaware Basin

1,889

1,858

2 % DJ Basin

1,418

1,452

(2) % Powder River Basin

505

426

19 % Other

874

898

(3) % Total operated throughput for natural-gas assets

4,686

4,634

1 % Non-operated











Equity investments

503

508

(1) % Other

—

13

(100) % Total non-operated throughput for natural-gas assets

503

521

(3) % Total throughput for natural-gas assets

5,189

5,155

1 % Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d) Operated











Delaware Basin

246

241

2 % DJ Basin

87

91

(4) % Powder River Basin

26

25

4 % Other

34

39

(13) % Total operated throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets

393

396

(1) % Non-operated











Equity investments

124

130

(5) % Total non-operated throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets

124

130

(5) % Total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets

517

526

(2) % Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d) Operated











Delaware Basin

1,121

1,102

2 % Total operated throughput for produced-water assets

1,121

1,102

2 %

