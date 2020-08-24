Western Midstream To Participate In Bank of America Fall Energy Summit

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) announced that Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question and answer session at the Bank of America Fall Virtual Energy Summit, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. EDT. To provide additional insight related to second-quarter results, an interview with Michael Ure will be posted on Western Midstream's website at www.westernmidstream.com on Monday, August 24, 2020.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS

Kristen S. Shults

Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

[email protected]

832.636.6000

Abby Dempsey

Investor Relations Supervisor

[email protected]

832.636.6000

SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP

Related Links

http://www.westernmidstream.com

