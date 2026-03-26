Western Region State Chapters Join Together to Guide Financial Education and Advocacy Projects

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® (NFEC) proudly spotlights its expanding engagement across the Western Region of the U.S. through active state chapters in California, Oregon, and Washington. These chapters collectively form a strategic regional alliance focused on strengthening financial literacy, driving economic empowerment, and sustaining comprehensive financial wellness initiatives.

Although each chapter serves its individual state, they remain connected through a unified regional framework. By sharing resources and aligning strategic priorities, they address financial education deficiencies affecting learners and families, while reinforcing the infrastructure required for consistent, high-quality delivery and advocacy.

Expanding Opportunity and Upholding High Standards

Throughout the Western Region, chapters are committed to widening access to financial education and ensuring that academic standards reflect those of other essential subjects. Key priorities include enhanced graduation mandates, certified and qualified educators, measurable performance benchmarks, structured K-12 pathways, meaningful family engagement, and stable funding systems. The coalition aims to institutionalize financial education as a foundational life skill supported by long-term accountability and impact.

Representatives from each state chapter serve on advisory boards that help shape both regional coordination and state execution. Together, they bring expertise spanning finance, education, policy-making, and community leadership.

Regional Strategic Leadership

Audree Bobinger, BBA, Washington – Financial Educator, U.S. Navy veteran, Investment Advisor Representative, and Licensed Series 65 Fiduciary; Founder of Quility Financial Advisors, providing smart, strategic financial wellness education with particular focus on women, U.S. veterans, and entrepreneurs.

Sarah Brady, MA, California – experienced NFCC Certified Consumer Credit Counselor and HUD Certified Housing Counselor; owner of SarahCBrady.com, creating expert personal finance content as a freelance contributor to major publications and outlets.

Raymond Donegan Jr., CFEI®, California – retired U.S. military service member and licensed Life Insurance Broker; leads practical, interactive financial wellness workshops for a broad range of audiences, focusing on essential topics including budgeting, debt management, wealth-building, protection from risk, and long-term strategic planning.

Zaneqwah Shaw, Oregon – Certified Financial Coach and Board Certified Credit Consultant registered with the Credit Consultants Association (CCA); Founder of Learn Financial Growth, an enterprise that helps others take control of their financial paths, rewrite their money stories, and build financially independent futures.

James Chang, California - President and CEO of Pasadena Federal Credit Union. James brings more than 25 years of experience at financial institutions to his position on the California Financial Educators Council Advisory Board.

This coalition of leaders will continue advancing evidence-based initiatives, strengthen standards for financial education, and enhance access to evidence-based curriculum – all with the aim to make lasting improvements in financial wellness across Western Region communities.

"By collaborating across state lines, we accelerate meaningful progress," said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. "While each individual state chapter addresses the unique needs of its own communities, we also work in partnership toward a shared vision of greater financial well-being throughout the region."

The coalition's effort will continue to advance evidence-based initiatives and the campaign to Make Financial Education a Core Subject to raise the bar for financial education standards, teacher certification, and policy reform.

The Western Region Financial Educators Council is part of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an internationally recognized, Certified B Corporation and IACET-accredited provider. NFEC provides inclusive training, programming, and implementation structures that empower educators and community leaders to deliver measurable, effective financial education programs.

Contact:

Claudia Martins

7026203059

[email protected]

SOURCE National Financial Educators Council