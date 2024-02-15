Western Wyoming Community College Expands Support For Rural and Working Students

News provided by

Uwill, Inc

15 Feb, 2024, 08:45 ET

Western Wyoming deploys teletherapy leader Uwill's real-time matching platform providing mental health support

NATICK, Mass., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Wyoming Community College, a public community college that serves nearly 3,000 students across a rural and remote five-county region of the state, announced the launch of a new partnership to provide students with immediate access to teletherapy. The college has selected Boston-based Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, to increase the college's existing counseling capabilities for all students.

"Uwill has the ability to provide our students with diverse, immediate, and effective mental health care," said Amy Galley, Director of Wellbeing & Accessibility/Title IX at Western Wyoming Community College. "While the competition for a teletherapy provider was strong, Uwill stood out among the rest for their innovative technology and ease of access."

The campus-wide teletherapy initiative will help to provide support for Western's diverse student population of part-time, working, and adult students, with 67 percent of Wyoming community college students being part-time students, 38% seeking short-term certificates, and 42% being ages 25 to 64. Rural students also face additional barriers to accessing and completing college, such as a lack of access to transportation, high-speed broadband, or college programs within their community.

Uwill was founded in 2020 to help campus counseling centers tackle overwhelming student demand, and now serves more than 2 million students through a one-of-a-kind "matching" platform that connects students with a therapist that they choose in less than five minutes. Recent survey data shows that 90% of adults believe the country is facing a mental health crisis. Meanwhile 42% of college students have expressed the need for help with mental health difficulties in the last year, but more than 60% have never received counseling or therapy.

"Community college leaders have long understood that supporting student mental health and ensuring student success are two sides of the same coin," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "Community and technical colleges in rural and remote areas are responding to increased demand for mental health support, and teletherapy solutions can help to close these gaps in treatment, ensuring that students have the resources needed to achieve their educational and career goals."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support. Uwill serves more than 2 million students from all 50 states at institutions including Columbus State Community College, Atlantic Cape Community College, Santa Fe Community College, and Springfield Technical Community College.

About Western Wyoming Community College

Western Wyoming Community College, established in 1959, is an innovative public community college aimed at empowering, educating, and improving our students, employees, community, and environment. Our focus is to inspire the next generation of visionaries with a diverse array of learning and flexible services. With 31 certificates, 31 associate degrees, and two bachelor programs Western prepares you for the next phase of your life and career. Earn a quality education with research opportunities, small class sizes, on-campus housing, active student-led clubs, and a lively student life scene without the big university price tag. Discover who you are and what you will be at Western.

About Uwill

Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to expand and enhance a college's mental health offerings, Uwill partners with 300+ institutions including Babson College, University of Michigan, Princeton University, and University of Maryland, College Park. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com.

Contact:
Brett Silk
bsilk@uwill.com

SOURCE Uwill, Inc

Also from this source

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota Increases Mental Health Support for Students

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota Increases Mental Health Support for Students

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, today, announced a partnership with Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and...
Fast Growing Campus Mental Health Leader Uwill Makes First Acquisition

Fast Growing Campus Mental Health Leader Uwill Makes First Acquisition

Uwill, the nation's fastest-growing on-campus mental health provider today announced the acquisition of Christie Campus Health, which offers...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.