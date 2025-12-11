Westfield Specialty to launch company market

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Specialty International has announced its intention to expand its business from a Lloyd's-only vehicle into the company market. Subject to regulatory approval, Westfield Specialty will launch a Luxembourg subsidiary and use this platform to underwrite risks on company paper alongside its existing capacity within Syndicate 1200 at Lloyd's.

The Luxembourg company is expected to write new business from April with a CEO appointment to lead the new company market operation expected in the coming months.

Jack Kuhn, President of Westfield Specialty, said: "Westfield Specialty's strategic focus is on long-term, sustainable growth, aided by the build-out of our operation in European markets. As a mutual-owned specialty insurer, we can take a multi-year view on growth and invest for the long-term in building a successful addition to our specialty underwriting capacity."

Ohio Farmers Insurance Company, the ultimate owner of Westfield Specialty has an "A-" financial strength and long-term issuer credit rating from S&P and an "A" financial strength rating from AM Best.

About Westfield Specialty

Westfield Specialty is a prominent specialty insurance carrier, leveraging the financial strength of Westfield, a leading U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company and the well-established Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200.

Westfield Specialty offers strategic, creative coverage solutions that helps protect businesses, recover losses, and assist in driving growth for clients. Westfield Specialty currently underwrites in the U.S., U.K., and Dubai. Westfield Specialty will continue to add new lines of business and provide specialty insurance solutions.

Since its establishment in 2021, Westfield Specialty has grown quickly, expecting annual GWP to reach $2bn globally in 2025. Learn more at www.westfieldspecialty.com.

About Westfield

Founded in 1848, Westfield is a global leader in property and casualty insurance, delivering superior risk insights and innovative solutions to customers through a portfolio of insurance products. Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety and specialty lines of coverage through a network of leading independent agents and brokers in the United States and specialty products through Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200. As a mutual insurance company with a workforce of more than 4,000, Westfield has revenues in excess of $4 billion and more than $11 billion in assets. Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2207190/Westfield_Specialty_updated_Logo.jpg