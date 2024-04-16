Westgate Resorts Extends Partnership with arrivia and Expands Benefits and Offerings for Timeshare Owners

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrivia and Westgate Resorts announced today the enhancement and extension of their strategic partnership to offer Westgate Resorts timeshare Owners the broadest array of travel benefits at the best prices. All Westgate Owners will now have full access to the Westgate Cruise and Travel Collection, powered by arrivia, as an embedded benefit of their vacation ownership.

Additionally, Westgate Owners will now be offered an innovative Cruise Exchange option that allows them to deposit their weeks for World of Westgate Experience Points, which can then be used to pay for all or part of their cruise vacation on any cruise line with no blackout dates. This new best-in-class capability leverages arrivia's market-leading cruise inventory supply and its flexible loyalty currency platform, immediately giving Westgate Owners an additional high-value option for utilizing their vacation ownership.

"We're excited to extend and enhance our longstanding partnership with Westgate Resorts and offer its timeshare Owners the most innovative travel solutions," said Mike Nelson, CEO of arrivia.

Technological improvements to the platform, like integrating AI functionality, expanding personalization capabilities, and providing a more streamlined user experience, are being made. These changes make it easier for Owners to interact with the platform and access the full suite of benefits and travel offerings, bolstering their relationship with the Westgate brand.

"The enhancement of our partnership with arrivia will ensure that all Westgate Resorts timeshare Owners have access to the best deals in travel and add an innovative benefit that provides them with the ability to use their new World of Westgate Experience Points toward a cruise vacation," said Jared Saft, Chief Business Officer of Westgate Resorts.

About arrivia

For more than 25 years, arrivia has powered travel loyalty and rewards programs for some of the world's most respected cruise, hotel, resort, and financial brands, including American Express®, USAA®, and Marriott Vacation Club® by offering their customers more value through exclusive pricing and personalized options that inspire travel and customer loyalty. Arrivia's travel privileges technology platform provides travel loyalty, booking, and marketing solutions to deliver exceptional customer value and drive growth through exciting travel rewards and member benefits. To learn more about how arrivia helps companies drive growth, incentivize sales, boost affinity, and reward high-value customers, visit www.arrivia.com .

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is the largest privately held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando with seven Orlando hotel resorts, and 22 themed destination resorts nationwide, featuring more than 14,000 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations throughout the United States such as Orlando, and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; and Mesa, Arizona. In 2022, the company launched the cutting-edge World of Westgate (WOW) Loyalty Program, an exclusive program that rewards Westgate Owners and Hotel Guests with prestigious perks and privileges at no added cost. The company has garnered many distinct accolades, including the 2022 ACE Project of Excellence Award from the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) for Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, recognition from Forbes Travel Advisor ranking Westgate Park City Resort & Spa as a recommended resort in its 2022 Star Awards and 73 Best of State Awards for Westgate Park City Resort & Spa after winning ten years in a row. Westgate Resorts locations are known to feature a variety of unique restaurant, retail, and spa concepts, including Los Amigos Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar, Villa Italiano Chophouse, Drafts Burger Bar, Edge Steakhouse, Westgate Marketplace & Deli, and Serenity Spa by Westgate. For more information about Westgate Resorts, visit WestgateResorts.com. Find Westgate Resorts on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

