Westin Hotels & Resorts Partners With Charity Miles Motivating Travelers to Move With Purpose

BETHESDA, Md., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Global Running Day, Westin Hotels & Resorts – the brand known to help runners rise refreshed and keep their routine while on the road - today announced a global collaboration with Charity Miles, the socially-driven company that allows individuals to earn money for their preferred charity while working out. For three months beginning on Global Running Day, guests, associates and locals can earn an extra (U.S.) dollar per mile for their preferred charity by working out at any Westin hotel around the world and using the Charity Miles app.*

"At the most basic level, it feels good to do good; and we are seeing this trend among travelers – 60% of those surveyed recently said they are more inclined to exercise if it benefits a good cause," said Brian Povinelli, SVP & Global Brand Leader, Westin Hotels & Resorts. "Wellness is in the Westin brand's DNA built on the promise of making it easy to keep your wellness routine when you're traveling. Today, we believe we can empower the well-being of our guests and associates and make a difference in the communities around us, and are thrilled to work with Charity Miles to do just that."

Once the Charity Miles app is downloaded, guests, associates and locals who start their workout at a Westin hotel, will be prompted to enable their GPS allowing Charity Miles to recognize that they will be eligible for the additional earnings. Users will then have the opportunity to select from over 40 world class charities to support and earn money for their charity of choice with every mile logged during a run, walk or bike ride.

"We believe that every mile matters," said Gene Gurkoff, Founder of Charity Miles. "And we seek to collaborate with mission-driven companies that want to help people live healthy and make an impact; after all having a greater purpose when we workout can push us all to go the extra mile. That's why we are thrilled to work with Westin - empowering people to make a difference while staying active."

Westin will continue to contribute to Charity Miles through the end of the year, serving up custom content to travelers when they need it most – on the road, with tips and tricks to stay fit; inspirational podcasts; motivational badges and photo filters for social media.

From Plogging and Beach Clean-up to Charitable Runs with Back on My Feet, More than 225 Westin Hotels Celebrate Global Running Day

Today the brand boasts more than 225 Run Concierges globally, who host group runs and encourage runners of all levels to grab a runWESTIN™ map and explore their destination. To celebrate Global Running Day, Westin's cadre of Run Concierges will host empowering runs championing guests, associates and locals to give back through the Charity Miles app and beyond.

"As someone who travels around the world bringing to life the brand's renowned RunWESTIN program, I have seen the sense of comradery running creates," said Chris Heuisler, Global RunWESTIN™ Concierge. "With our strong commitment to runners, Westin is delighted to work with Charity Miles and give back to the sport that gives us so much as well as to the communities we get to know on the road."

At The Westin New York at Times Square, Heuisler will lead a "plogging" run – the Swedish fitness craze that incorporates squats by way of picking up litter while jogging – open to guests and New Yorkers, who just show up at 7:30am at the hotel. The Westin Maui Resort & Spa will allow guests to participate in the hotel's new waterman program that pairs beach clean-up with coveted ocean adventures hosted by champion standup paddle boarders, lifelong boat captains, and outrigger canoe racers.

The Westin Austin Downtown will run with members from Back on my Feet; The Westin Denver International Airport will support Girls on the Run; The Westin Cairo will host a 5k run for adults and children to benefit a local orphanage in partnership with FitSquad & Cairo Run Club; and more.

New Global Study Sees Travelers More Likely to Sweat to Support a Good Cause

As the global demand for well-being continues to grow and more people integrate wellness into their lifestyle, a new trend has emerged. Increasingly people consider giving back as an important part of their wellness routine, along with sleeping more, eating well and exercising.

In a recent global study:

77% of global respondents say giving back enhances their overall well-being

of global respondents say giving back enhances their overall well-being 80% of those surveyed globally have intentions to give back while traveling in the next 12 months

of those surveyed globally have intentions to give back while traveling in the next 12 months 89% of people globally are more likely to book a hotel that provides give-back opportunities.

With its powerful penchant to give back, Westin continues to grow and evolve its programs and partnerships, addressing how wellness is integrated into consumers' lives through the brand's Six Pillars of Well-Being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well.

For more information, please visit: www.westin.com/charitymiles.

*From June through August 2018, Westin will contribute one U.S. dollar per mile earned for any charity featured on the Charity Miles app, up to U.S. $25,000, for anyone who works out through the Westin portal of the Charity Miles app.

About StudyLogic

Study Methodology: This study is based on a survey conducted by STUDYLOGIC LLC via telephone of approximately 2,520 respondents ages 18 and older with household incomes of $50,000 or above from 4 different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe and AOA (Asia, Oceana and Africa). Interviews were conducted between January 24th and January 31st. The survey averaged 20 minutes in length and contains a margin of error of +/-3%.

About Westin Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, a leader in wellness and hospitality for more than a decade, empowers guests and associates to embrace well-being and be their best selves through the brand's six pillars of Well-Being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 200 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories, guests can experience offerings that include the iconic Heavenly Bed, RunWESTIN and Westin Gear Lending with New Balance, delicious and nutritious SuperFoodsRx™ and more. To learn more, visit www.westin.com. Stay connected to Westin: @westin on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/Westin.

About Charity Miles

Charity Miles is a free, award-winning app that enables you to earn money for charity whenever you walk, run, bike or otherwise move through your day. Charity Miles partners with over 40 of the world's top charities and are supported by mission-driven companies like Westin. So far, Charity Miles members have earned over $2.5 million for charity.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/westin-hotels--resorts-partners-with-charity-miles-motivating-travelers-to-move-with-purpose-300659821.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.